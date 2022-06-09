Why Neutralising the PFI Threat Would Mean an International Victory For India

On May 21st, a large mob of hundreds of people attacked the Batadrava police station in Assam. After vandalising the building and injuring three policemen, the mob set the police station ablaze. A few days later, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Popular Front of India’s hand in the incident was apparent. He also claimed that the PFI, along with its student wing the Campus Front of India (CFI), was attempting to destabilise the state in various ways. He demanded that the organisation be banned, and said that he had already raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It should be noted that the Assam Police had found PFI to be involved in the anti-CAA violence that rocked the state in early 2020, and members of the organisation had been arrested for it. Sarma also had, in no uncertain terms, blamed the PFI for incidents of violence during eviction drives that he initiated after becoming Chief Minister.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the banning of PFI is a non-partisan issue. It is the Congress Party which has recently lobbied with Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to ban the PFI and its political wing the SDPI, claiming that these organisations are responsible for many of the incidents of communal unrest in the state. In fact, contrary to the narrative doing the rounds in the national media, it is the Muslim legislators of the Congress Party who have claimed that these organisations were behind both the hijab and the halal issues. Chief Minister Bommai has confirmed that the police are closely monitoring these organisations, and that suitable steps would be soon taken. In Kerala meanwhile, the state’s High Court had earlier observed that both the PFI and the SDPI “are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence”. In 2018, the then home minister of state Kiren Rijiju had confirmed that the Kerala government had pressed for a ban on the organisation. According to The Hindu, the state’s DGP had given an elaborate presentation about PFI members being involved in criminal activities, with both the Prime Minister and then Home Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance. Considering the state has been ruled by the Communists since 2016, the natural Commie-Islamist axis that forms on most fronts in India seems to have fallen apart in this context.

Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh has also sought a ban on the PFI. The ban was initially sought after the anti-CAA violence of 2020 claimed nineteen lives in the state. Twenty-five people including the head of the organisation’s Uttar Pradesh unit were among those arrested for inciting the violence. Ironically, earlier this year, it was a Sufi body based out of Uttar Pradesh which wrote to the Home Ministry seeking the organisation’s ban, alleging that there was a PFI hand behind the Ram Navmi violence. The demand for a ban was backed by the Uttar Pradesh government. Just last week, when riots broke out in Kanpur on the day that both the Prime Minister and the President were visiting, the police found documents related to PFI from the main accused who was arrested. Considering the riots took place due to the Nupur Sharma issue which witnessed intense provocation from both domestic and international quarters, the possibility of certain organisations serving as pawns for a street veto in India has severe national security implications.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi spoke elaborately about the PFI. Ravi is a stalwart who has held many crucial positions in the country’s security apparatus, and thus, his insights can neither be taken lightly nor can they be considered politically expedient. “PFI has more than 16 different fronts or masks- mask of human rights, mask of rehabilitation, mask of students group, and taking the form of a political party. Its whole aim is to destabilise the country from within,” the governor said. “PFI is at the forefront of sending fighters to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria,” he added. “This is a threat that we need to be very very careful about.” The governor’s statement is corroborated by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), which has claimed that the links between the organisation and the Islamic State (IS) began within months of the caliphate’s declaration.

