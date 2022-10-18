Why We Need Heroes And Where We Can Find Them

In mainstream media and also in social media, a debate and discussion started around changing the image of Ravana, an anti-hero (khalnayak of Ramayana). Two kinds of debate emerged around Ravana: one is about “misrepresentation” of his image in the film Adipurush, and the second is about a few people projecting Ravana as a hero who faced discrimination and injustices in our history. It is an interesting shift where a “khalnayak” of an Indian epic is being projected as a hero. This situation is raising a question: what makes a hero and an antihero in our culture? What is the concept of heroes in our tradition?

It is a coincidence that a few weeks before these media discussions, the Sahitya Akademi from Delhi organised a seminar in Prayagraj on the concept of heroes in cultures in which Prof Vishwanath Tiwari, eminent Hindi poet and ex-chairman of the Sahitya Akademi gave various insights into the concept of heroes in culture in his inaugural lecture. While identifying features of heroes in our Sanskrit literature and world literature, he opined that we should come out from our narrowness while locating greatness of heroes of our tradition. KS Rao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, Sanskritist Radha Vallabh Tripathi, historian Prof Shekhar Pathak, eminent novelist Mamta Kaliya, Dalit writer Sharan Kumar Limbale, Shyoraj Singh Bechain, tribal expert Kanji Patel, litterateurs Devendra Chaube, Naval Shukla, Jaggananath Dube and many other historians, anthropologists, and social scientists together discussed the notion and concept of nayak (hero) and pratinayak (villain). Scholars were of the view that we are living in the age of heroes where everyone needs icons and champions. Heroes inspire us, give social confidence, and appear as cultural resources for forming our identity.

There are two kinds of debate regarding heroes in world literature: firstly, heroes are needed for the making of a nation-state, and secondly, hero worship is considered a non-democratic phenomenon. In fact, we all are suffering from an ambiguous approach towards the need for heroes in society. This ambiguity is well represented in a famous line by the great German poet Bertolt Brecht, “Unhappy is the land that breeds no hero! No, Andrea….unhappy is the land that needs a hero.” But it is interesting here to observe that the countries which aspire for non-heroic democracies are also busy inventing heroes for their nations, making their statues, and evolving modern rituals towards those heroes. Those heroes may not be merely from politics but also from literature, religion, and social reform. In most Western countries, there is a trend to create a combination of heroes that emerged from mediaeval to modern times.

In south Asian societies like India, heroes and icons play an important role in the empowerment of communities and also in providing them with social mobility. All kinds of politics require icons and heroes, but Bahujan politics invented a series of heroes and icons of marginal communities and used them in strengthening the identities of poor social groups. Hindutva politics also invented heroes and icons from the fields of religion, social reform, national champions, war heroes, etc, for empowering the national identity as described by them. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is in one way a campaign to explore heroes and provide them visibility and dignity. Due to this campaign, heroes from the territorial, social, and political margins are disseminated in various socio, cultural, and political circles. Through this process, these heroes from the periphery are taking the centre stage slowly and steadily.

Here we need to remember the warning given by poet Vishwanath Tiwari ji in the recently held Sahitya Akademi seminar that we need to receive and remember these heroes with our human greatness, which will make our society more human and sensitive.

The writer is Professor and Director at GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj, and author of ‘Republic of Hindutva’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

