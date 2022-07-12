Why We Need to Commemorate July 12 and Remember Stellar Role of RSS Founder in Freedom Struggle

As the nation is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence, there are many important incidents that should have been the highlight of this saga of freedom. But after Independence, most of the acts of valour and bravery got buried in the dusty archives.

One such incident was the arrest and release of the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1921-22.

In May 1921, Dr Hedgewar was arrested on charges of ‘sedition’ for his “objectionable” speeches at Katol and Bharatwada. The hearing of his case began on June 14, 1921 and the court was presided over by Judge Smely. After a few hearings, Dr Hedgewar decided to use this opportunity in the best possible way and, hence, pleaded his own case. He read out a written statement on August 5, 1921, which said:

1. It has been charged that my speeches have spread discontent, hatred and feelings of sedition towards the British Empire in the minds of Indians and sown seeds of enmity between Indians and Europeans. And I have been asked to explain. I consider it an affront to the dignity of my great country that a foreign government should subject a native Indian to inquiry and sit in judgement.

2. I do not recognise that there exists in India today any lawfully established government. It will be surprising if anybody should claim so. What obtains today is a regime of usurped authority and a repressive rule deriving power therefrom. The present laws and courts are but handmaids of this unauthorised regime. In any part of the world, it is only a government of the people constituted for the people that is entitled to administer law. All the other forms of rule are but ruses adopted by deceitful usurpers to loot helpless nations.

3. What I tried to do was to inspire in the hearts of my countrymen an attitude of reverential solicitude for their motherland which at the moment happens to be in a wretched condition. I tried to instill in the people the conviction that India belongs to Indians. If an Indian speaking for his country and spreading the nationalist feeling is regarded as committing sedition, if he cannot speak the truth without promoting hatred between Indians and Europeans, Europeans and those claiming to be the Indian government would do well to bear in mind that the day is not far off when foreigners will be forced to quit this country.

4. The government’s version of my speech is neither accurate nor complete. Some stray notes and absurd sentences have been sloppily put together. But that does not bother me. In dealing with the British and Europeans, I have borne in mind only the basic principles that ought to govern the relationship between two countries.

Whatever I have said has been with a view to asserting the birth right of my countrymen and the inevitability of securing our Independence. I am prepared to stand by each word that I have uttered. Though I cannot say anything else concerning the charges against me, I am prepared to justify each word and letter of my speech; and I declare that whatever I have said is lawful.

The judge exclaimed after hearing the statement: “His defence is even more seditious than his original speech!”

At the time of his statement, the court was filled to the capacity. This statement was followed by a brief speech by Dr Hedgewar.

He said, “India belongs to Indians. We, therefore, demand Independence. This is the content of all my speeches. People have to be told how to secure Independence, and also how to conduct themselves after securing it. Otherwise, it is quite likely that our people may imitate the British in Independent India. The British, though they are aggressing on other nations and governing them through repressive measures, but the very same British people are ready to shed blood when their own country’s independence is threatened. The recent war bears testimony to it.”

“We are, therefore, obliged to advise our people, ‘Dear countrymen don’t imitate the aggressive ways of the British. Secure independence by peaceful means, and be happy and content with your own country without hungering for others’ territories.’ In order to explain this idea, I cannot avoid referring to the current political issues. That the British have been carrying on their despotic rule in our beloved country is obvious to everyone. What law is there that gives one country the right to rule over another? I am asking you, the counsel for the government, this simple and straight question. Can you answer it? Is it not against natural justice? If it is true that no country has a right to rule over another country, who gave the British the authority to trample the people of India under their feet? Do the British belong to this land? How then can they enslave us and declare that they own this country? Is it not the most blatant murder of justice, morality and dharma?”

“We have no desire to dispossess Britain and rule over it. Just as the British in Britain and the Germans in Germany rule over themselves, we of this country of India wish to rule over ourselves and carry on our own affairs. Our mind revolts at the thought of remaining the slaves of the British Empire and carrying that stigma for all time. We demand nothing short of ‘Complete Independence’. Till we achieve it, we cannot be at peace. Is our desire to be free and independent in our own country against morality and law? I believe that law exists not to demolish morality and law? I believe that law exists not to demolish but to enforce it. That ought to be the prime purpose of law.”

In his judgement delivered on August 19, the judge ordered him to give an undertaking in writing that he would not deliver seditious speeches in future for a period of one year and furnish bail of Rs 3,000.

Dr Hedgewar’s reaction was: “My conscience tells me that I am completely innocent. A policy of repression would only add fuel to the fire already raging because of the government’s vicious policies. I am convinced that the day is not far off for the foreign regime to reap the fruits of its sinful actions. I have faith in the justice of the Omnipresent God. I, therefore, refuse to comply with the order for bail.”

As soon as he finished his reply, the judge sentenced him to one year’s rigorous imprisonment.

Dr Hedgewar went outside the court where a large number of people had gathered. Addressing them, he said, “As you are aware, I have defended myself in this case of sedition against me. However, these days, there is an impression going round that arguing in one’s defence is an act of treachery to the national movement. But I feel it is highly unwise to merely get crushed like a bug when a case is foisted upon us. It is our duty to expose to the whole world the wickedness of the foreign rulers. That would indeed be an act of patriotism. And not to defend ourselves, on the other hand, would be a suicidal policy.”

“You may, if you so choose, refuse to defend yourself, but for God’s sake, don’t consider those who disagree with you as being less patriotic. If, in the course of our patriotic duty, we are called upon to enter the prison or be transported to Andamans, or even face the gallows, we shall have to willingly do so. But let us not be under the illusion that jail-going is all in all, that it is the only path for achieving freedom. There are, in fact, so many fields of national service awaiting us outside the prison. I would be back amongst you after one year. Till then, of course, I will not be in touch with the national development, but I am confident that by then, the movement for ‘Complete Independence’ will have gained the added momentum. Now, it is no more possible to keep down Hindusthan under the heels of foreign domination. I offer my gratitude to you all and bid you good-bye.”

On Friday, August 19, 1921, he was moved into Ajani jail.

That very evening, a public meeting to honour him in absentia was convened in the Townhall grounds. Barrister Govindrao Deshmukh presided. Dr Moonje, Narayanrao Harkare and Vishwanathrao Kelkar — all spoke in a warm strain. “Because of his sacrifice and deep concern for the nation, Dr Hedgewar will doubtless be the leader of the coming generation,” said Harkare. They all showered unstinted praise on Doctorji for his commitment to complete Independence. Speaking at the end, Vishwanathrao Kelkar recalled the message Doctorji had delivered just before proceeding to the prison.

When Dr Hedgewar entered the prison, a new jailor by the name of Sir Jathar had been appointed. It was Dr Hedgewar who helped him to understand the jail manual. Sir Jathar remarked later, “Doctorji had no ulterior motive of securing some favours or to come to some underhand arrangement.” The jailor was so impressed by this prisoner that he later recalled, “Even though we were government servants, we were so much drawn to Doctorji by his amiable behaviour that after his release, whenever we went to the city, our feet would automatically move in the direction of his house.”

He was released on 12 July, 1922 from Ajani Jail and the same evening, a public reception was organised in which the then senior Congress leader Motilal Nehru (father of independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) and Hakim Ajmal Khan also addressed the gathering.

The weekly Maharashtra wrote an article on Dr Hedgewar’s release from jail saying: “No words can adequately describe Dr Hedgewar’s intense spirit of patriotism and selflessness. These traits of his have now become all the more resplendent after the fire ordeal.”

Speaking at the reception to welcome him, Dr. Hedgewar said, “The fact that I was a ‘guest’ of the government for a year has not in the least added to my merit; and if at all it has increased, the credit for it should go to the government! We have today to place before the country the highest and noblest of ideals. Any ideal short of Complete Independence will take us nowhere. To expound to you the method whereby that goal can be achieved would be an insult to your intelligence as all of you doubtless are aware of lessons of history. Even if death were to stare us in the face, we are not to shirk in our path; we have to keep the ultimate goal constantly burning in our mind and calmly carry on the fight.”

One more point which he clarified during the course of his speech, on this occasion as well as at other places, was regarding ‘non-violence’. He maintained, “Real non-violence lies in the attitude of the mind. At heart, one should not harbour feelings of violence or hatred. One may outwardly carry out certain acts which appear to involve physical violence, but if it is done in a spirit of detachment and without any selfish motive or hatred, then the act can no longer be termed violent. This is what Shri Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita.”

After Nagpur, he was felicitated at Yavattmal, Wani, Arvi, Wadhona, Mohopa and several other places. Dr Hedgewar again went to jail around a decade later as a part of ‘Jungle Satyagrah’.

It is high time we recognise the stellar role played by Dr Hedgewar in Bharat’s freedom struggle. It is that forgotten history of India which must be told to the present and the future generations.

The writer, an author and columnist, has written several books. One of his latest books is ‘The Forgotten History of India’. The views expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not represent the stand of this publication.

