With Batting in a Tailspin, India's Win at Lord's Conceals a Worrying Underside

You’d need to be a particularly churlish Indian, or one of those few indifferent to cricket, to be less than enthralled by India’s magical win in the Lord’s Test. Or, you’d need to be simply unprepared to face the many worrying streaks in this Indian team that seem to inspire concern more than confidence, even after this win.

The fact is that most of India’s batting is simply not delivering. And this Indian team is still struggling to find a confident rhythm. And that goes right back to a mismanaged schedule this summer.

At the start of the fifth day of the Lord’s Test Indian fans turned up with more misgivings than hope. Could those magical run-getters, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Jadeja, now swing it for India when they so much needed to? No, they didn’t. It was a freak ninth-wicket stand of 89 between bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami that somehow batted and batted, and took India to the unlooked-for swagger of a declaration.

The cricket pundits have been blaming England captain Joe Root for that partnership, for setting too spread-out a field. And Root acknowledged as much at the end of the day. The Indian tail wagged with a great deal of help from England. That won’t always be forthcoming.

The principal Indian batsmen have been groping more than playing. Cheteshwar Pujara has looked lucky to just stand long enough at the wicket, though this time he did stand longer than usual, persuaded no doubt by the prospect of an imminent exit if he did not. Ajinkya Rahane has looked more lucky than skilled in his stay at the wicket, which has never been convincingly long at the wicket this season, and certainly not particularly productive, even though this time every bit eventually counted.

Rohit Sharma has been better than the others but still with only one relatively good innings. Like KL Rahul who reminded the Indian team what it can be like to score a century.

Captain Virat Kohli has led the failure to inspire. He has progressed into the forties on a couple of occasions but never got anywhere near as far as the England captain, or the New Zealand captain in The Hundred Test at Southampton.

Kohli has himself acknowledged his difficulties in England. Speaking at Lord’s after long failures in an earlier series, he faced up to continuing missteps in England. It seems not to have got better with time – going by the showing so far. Through the first two Tests, Kohli has been far more assertive by jaw and gesture than he has been with the bat. A lot of us are waiting for that to change.

BCCI blunder

Beneath all this sits the inexplicable itinerary set up for the Indian team. No match for two weeks after arriving in England before the game against New Zealand. Then, no match planned for all of 41 days before the first Test against England. A three-day game was later sandwiched in to give the Indian team a little match practice.

Rahul shone with a century in that game. That gave him a firm place in the Tests, which he showed off with a Test century this time. But that more or less match-less schedule meant India has not had a chance to play around with substitutes for the likes of Pujara. It’s entirely possible that others in the team such as Shubman Gill could do better, as could others flown in for the shorter games ahead.

A busy season of Test cricket could have given the Indian team time and opportunity to try out players in English conditions. It’s the Test matches now that are testing them. All this could very nearly have undone India in the Lord’s Test were it not for the luck and the pluck of Shami and Bumrah as batsmen. That it took their batting to give India a chance says enough of itself of all who came before.

Winning is a heady experience. There is much to celebrate now, and why not. But that does little to alter the fact that the top Indian batting line-up looks brittle. It can’t afford to turn tail much longer.

