India’s Northeast now comprises eight states with inclusion of Sikkim to the earlier grouping of seven sisters (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur) covering about eight per cent of the country’s geographical area and housing approximately four percent of Indian population. The region has a rich heritage, abundance of natural resources and ecstatic natural beauty which has significant economic and tourism potential.

Besides the natural beauty and economic potential, this region has immense strategic significance for the national security of India for reasons more than one. This entire land mass of eight Indian states plus a part of West Bengal are connected with rest of the country through a narrow corridor called the ‘Siliguri Corridor’ or ‘Chicken’s Neck’ located in West Bengal. The ‘Chicken’s Neck’ is just about 23 kilometres wide whereas this region shares more than 5000 km-long border—including the Line of Actual Control (LAC)—with neighbouring countries of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar.

This unique geographical layout makes India vulnerable at the Siliguri Corridor or the Chicken’s Neck, to the north of which lies China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) which is separated from the Siliguri Corridor through Sikkim and the narrow Chumbi Valley, which is part of Bhutan. The famous Doklam standoff between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China took place just north of Chumbi Valley. This proactive action by the Indian Army in support of Bhutan prevented the PLA from crawling close to the Siliguri Corridor which would have had serious security implications.

Unsettled Borders: A Concern

There are two facets of national security, which are significant to India in this region. The external threat could emanate due to the unsettled borders with China (TAR) which counts itself as major power. In case of strained relations between India and China, the PLA could use these unsettled borders as an excuse to initiate conflict with India as it happened in 1962.

Another external area of concern is the sanctuaries or safe havens provided to insurgents by the neighbouring countries who wish to create security problems for India. Militants are often equipped with weapons, ammunition and provided logistics support which enhance their combat power and striking ability. They can then hit and escape to safer havens to recoup and strike again.

Creation of Bangladesh in 1971 was a big relief for India’s security establishment in the Northeast because it was a time when a number of insurgencies were active in the region ranging from Naga and Mizo insurgencies to later the ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom) in Assam. Progressive and friendly government in Bangladesh has been a tremendous help in bringing the situation under control in Assam during the last decade.

Similarly, a joint operation launched by the Bhutanese and the Indian Armies resulted in flushing out a large number of militants who literally controlled those jungles in Bhutan. Likewise, joint operations with Myanmar Army have produced significant results, thereby highlighting the importance of friendly and cooperative relations with the neighbouring countries.

The Threat from Insurgencies

The second threat to India’s national security comes from insurgencies which have been prevalent in some of the Northeastern states. Naga and Mizo insurgencies have been one of the most violent, which tied down large number of Army formations and the paramilitary troops. The insurgencies deprived the citizen fruits of development, progress and peaceful living. As a result, there was very little investment and economic development or job creation, which in turn make the youth vulnerable to get attracted to the gun culture.

During the last few decades, the central government and the state governments have effectively deployed the security forces as per the situation to bring levels of violence under control so that development can take place. The Government of India data shows significant reduction in incidents of violence which has resulted in redeployment of a number of military formations in their conventional role.

Another aspect of handling the insurgency has been ‘winning the hearts and minds’ of the locals. This aspect, called Military Civic Action, has brought the locals into the mainstream who thereafter ensure that youth are discouraged from joining the insurgent ranks. The Mizoram Peace Accord of 1986 with the Mizo National Front (MNF) was a landmark achievement for the Government of India, which ended the 20-year-old insurgency. The insurgents came overground and took part in the political process. Mizoram is today one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Similarly, the union government has a ceasefire agreement with the Naga groups pending final settlement. While insurgency in Manipur is still reasonably active, the situation in Assam is peaceful. A lot has been achieved over the years on the internal security front, yet a lot more needs to be done to synergise security and development to make the region peaceful and progressive.

Need Cooperation, not Clashes

Another significant event which changed the fate of Northeastern states was the partition of Bengal between India and Pakistan in 1947. One part of Bengal (East Pakistan) got wedged between the Northeastern states and the eastern part of India thereby adversely affecting the existing connectivity: rail, road and inland water transport. Agartala, the capital of Tripura, is just about 600 kms from Kolkata via Bangladesh whereas it about 1500 kms via Siliguri.

This geographical isolation due to Partition gave rise to economic, social and psychological isolation of the region. Lack of understanding about the significance of this region at the national level left the field open for exploitation by the aspiring insurgent leaders who were supported by external agencies.

Historically, there has been cooperation amongst police forces of the states to conduct counter-insurgency/ counter-terrorist operations because insurgents often transit through one state to create trouble in the neighbouring state depending on the group and ideology they belong to. This cooperation can fetch results disproportionate to the effort by just sharing intelligence and advance warning.

The recent incident of armed clash between the Assam Police and the Mizoram Police is the last thing that the Indian security establishment could afford. Leadership of both sides needs to be held accountable because the constables at the working level cannot take such irrational actions if they have been trained in the desired manner. Cooperation and synergy between states and departments is a necessity to prepare India for the future national security challenges.

The author was head of Army Service Corps. He is a distinguished fellow at United Service Institution of India and a motivation and leadership speaker. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

