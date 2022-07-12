Yogi Adityanath's Model 2.0: UP's Acchhe Din of Service, Security and Governance Are Here

Yogi 2.0 completed its successful first 100 days on July 4, 2022 and the progress report showed good work in every sector. Let us analyse how the ‘Yogi Model of Governance’ actually functions. Also, how such results are possible in a big and populated state such as Uttar Pradesh.

The milestones were achieved after days of deliberations at all levels and with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself leading the implementation and action on ground, getting involved in every detail. Finally, after weeks of hard work, a blueprint of action plan was created.

A thoroughly practical blueprint covers all risks.

The one for UP was a formula put up by an able CM who created history by repeating his term, after a convincing victory.

ACTIVE MODE ON

After a grand victory in the assembly elections, Adityanath was sworn in for the second term on March 25. Immediately after, he was seen in an active mode with an idea to make Uttar Pradesh Number 1 in every field that he promised during his assembly elections 2022 campaign.

Soon after the swearing-in of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, the CM told all ministers and officers, starting from chief secretary level, that the government would work for five years by fixing the target of 100 days, six months, one year, two years and five years. Yogi has not wasted a minute.

Adityanath laid the ground rules. He said that all promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly Elections (manifesto) must be fulfilled as top priority.

As a leader of more than 25 crore people, Yogi resolved two issues — inter-ministerial/departmental coordination and increasing the speed of implementation. It came from practical administrative experience of why projects fail or slow down. It showed the plan was built by a leader who has already delivered.

The departments were asked to make the action plan with mutual co-ordination. They were also instructed to speed up the ongoing plans and complete them immediately. The team was asked to make a strategy presentation on the action plan to the CM from April 13 to 20. After deliberations during the presentation, an actionable blueprint was created.

A review meeting of all departments along with their ministers was held.

SECTORAL CLUBBING OF DEPARTMENTS

Post review, CM Yogi decided to club various departments and schemes into 10 different sectors.

Medicine and Health: Medical Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, AYUSH, Child Development and Nutrition, Food and Drug Administration Department.

Rural Development: Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Namami Gange and Water Supply, Revenue and Rural Engineering Services.

Revenue Collection: GST, Taxes and Registration, Excise, Transport, Geology and Mining

Agricultural Production: Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing and Foreign Trade, Agricultural Education and Research, Horticulture and Food Processing, Sugarcane Development, Livestock, Milk Development, Fisheries, Sericulture Development, Minor Irrigation and Ground Water, Irrigation and Water Resources and Cooperation.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development: Infrastructure and Industrial Development, MSME, Handloom and Industry, Energy, Additional Energy, IT and Electronics, Civil Aviation, Public Works Department, Khadi and Village Industries, NRI and Institutional Finance.

Social Security: Social Welfare, Women Welfare, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Other Backward Classes, Minorities Welfare and Waqf, Labor and Food and Logistics.

Urban Development: Housing and Urban Planning, Urban Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation, Environment and Forests and Wildlife

Tourism and Culture: Culture, tourism, charitable work, information and language.

Education: Basic education, secondary education, higher education, vocational education, technical education and youth welfare.

Miscellaneous: Home, Secretariat Administration, Personnel and Home Guards.

As the blueprint was framed, speedy implementation was initiated. The key feature was involvement of everyone in Uttar Pradesh.

THE ACHIEVEMENTS

Fast forward to the results the Yogi 2.0 action plan yielded. Listed below are the achievements in the first 100 days of Yogi 2.0.

Free ration to 15 crore beneficiaries.

Property worth Rs 844 crore was seized in the first 100 days. Approximately 68,784 illegal properties were seized.

Nearly 79,196 illegal parking places were freed.

10,000 more police personnel are recruited in the first 100 days.

In a first, the Yogi government removed over 74,700 loudspeakers and lowered sound level for 60,000 with consensus.

The Uttar Pradesh Police controlled the massive Kanpur violence attempt within a day and sent a stern message to the rioters by strong legal action.

Every district police chief has been told to use technology. Increased manpower to reduce the response time to reach people in need. As a result, there is a positive competition between districts to reduce the response time and Noida topped the list with an average response time of 5.29 minutes.

In June 2022, the Yogi government conducted its third groundbreaking ceremony, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore. These projects are spread across multiple districts and across a wide range of industrial sectors.

Under Yogi, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a major defence corridor for the country. IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park has signed an MoU with the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to accelerate R&D activities under the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and to attract defence companies to Uttar Pradesh.

Signed an MoU with the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) for operations and maintenance of five airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Sonebhadra and Shravasti.

A Rs 6.15-lakh-crore budget for welfare for all.

1,08,200 houses for the poor.

1 lakh girls benefitted from the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

Free LPG cylinders for women in Holi/Diwali.

14,085 couples married under Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

Unemployment rate down to 2.9% from 17.5% in 2017.

Loan disbursement of Rs 16,000 crore to 1.9 lakh beneficiaries

Rs 12,535 crore paid to sugarcane farmers.

Enrolment of 1.88 crore students in government schools. Overall, the figure was 4 crore.

50,000 km road constructed under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana

प्रदेश में चिकित्सकीय सुविधाओं के विस्तार हेतु विगत 100 दिन में 108 एंबुलेंस सेवा में 812 नई एंबुलेंस उपलब्ध कराई गईं, अयोध्या स्थित देवगांव में 50 शैय्या के अस्पताल का निर्माण हुआ। बांदा, गोरखपुर, हरदोई एवं लखनऊ में 04 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र निर्मित।#योगीसरकार2_के_100दिन pic.twitter.com/xYoAcGIDre — Government of UP (@UPGovt) July 7, 2022

6,000 Amrit Sarovars constructed and 9 cr mandais of MNREGA generated.

25 crore saplings planted in a day on July 5 and establishment of Amrit Van in every panchayat and municipality.

Piped drinking water project completed in 574 villages and taps provided in 3.76 lakh houses.

25 projects of Namami Gange completed.

Piped water supply in 14,453 villages of Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal.

75 Smart City projects completed and 50 new started.

812 new ambulances provided to 108 ambulance number.

The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway is almost completed.

THE EXECUTION

Going through 100 days’ achievements, one can easily realise the speed and planning that must have been put into the execution. No wonder Yogi has won two most difficult seats of Azamgarh and Rampur, with a clear message that the people of Uttar Pradesh have full faith and trust in the Yogi Model of Governance and are reaping its fruits.

It can be clearly deduced that the administrative experience and ground reality are both hallmark of last-mile delivery.

It is a unique model of success and delivery.

A big state that was earlier looked at with resignation is now going on its way to becoming number one.

Good days of Uttar Pradesh are here.

Himanshu Jain is a political analyst. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

