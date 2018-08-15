14-year-old Nihal Sarin Becomes India's 53rd Grandmaster

Young Indian chess sensation Nihal Sarin has continued his good run on the circuit when he was crowned the 53rd Indian Grandmaster at the Abu Dhabi Masters, on Tuesday.Sarin drew against Uzbekistan’s Temur Kuybokarov in the eighth round of the tournament to become only the third Grandmaster from Kerala - after GN Gopal and SL Narayanan.Nihal - who received his first and second Grandmaster norm at the TV2 Fagernes and the Reykjavik Open respectively - needed just a draw in the eighth round in order to get his third norm, after his draw against Romanian Grandmaster Constantin Lupulescu in the seventh round.In total, Sarin acquired 5.5 points in 9 matches and his current ELO rating is 2556.Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand became the first Indian Grandmaster in 1988, while Koneru Humpy became the first Indian women's Grandmaster in 2002.Earlier this year, R Praggnanandhaa became the 52nd Grandmaster from India and he also holds the record of becoming the second-youngest Grandmaster (12 years, 10 months and 13 days) in the history of chess.