2018 CWG Gold Medallist Vikas Krishan Sets Eyes on Olympic Glory

A Commonwealth Games medal in boxing might mean a lot for any average boxer in India, but Vikas Krishan who won a Gold in the recently concluded games in the 75kg category, is certainly in a different league. For the 26-year-old pugilist it’s another medal off the bucket list. The only medal that yet to be added though though, is an Olympic medal.Having won medals in Asian Games, and CWG, Vikas is the only Indian boxer to achieve that feat. To add to that he has a World Championship bronze too. Whether he is a bigger name in Indian boxing that Vijender Singh is debatable, but Vikas’ credentials put him in the league of amateur boxing greats.After winning the gold at CWG beating Cameroon’s Wilfried Dieudonne, the Haryana lad bore an easy look on his face while talking to media after arriving in India on Tuesday. His calm demeanor spoke a thousand words, and the boxer gave an impression of not having achieved something great.In an exclusive chat with News18 Sports, Vikas opened up about how he was skeptical about winning just before the game, and how it turned out to be way too easy for him in the end. He didn’t hold back when he spoke about the level of competition he faced at these games.“Although I have been a senior boxer for almost 10 years now, this was my first Commonwealth Games medal. There was a lot of pressure on me and I didn’t know what to expect as everyone wanted me to win. But I have to admit that getting a gold here was pretty easy. Before leaving for the games, I thought to myself, that if I don’t win here, I won’t be able to win anywhere else. So more than happy I’m just relieved."Talking about the ease at these games, one should know there’s a lot of difference between Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The former is just like mini Olympics. You have countries like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Korea to compete against and which are not easy nations. The competition is really tough over there. But I’m sure of doing well there too as I already have a gold in Asian Games. The opponents will be wary of me, just seeing my record so that should help me going into the tournament.”Known for his erratic ways, Krishan has had a stop-start career and after this medal he is ready for landing another bolt from the blue punch. This is not the first time he has taken such a decision in his career. Right from thoughts of giving up boxing, to shifting to semi-professional boxing league—World Series of Boxing, to being summoned by the Boxing Federation of India for his decision, he now garners dreams of becoming a professional boxer. Vikas is soon to reiterate that getting an Olympic medal will always be on his mind.“Even though I want to shift to professional boxing, my ultimate goal is to get a medal at the Olympics. If you see I have medals in every big event, be it World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, or any other senior boxing championship, and that’s a record for any Indian boxer. I just want to finish with a medal in Olympics too.“Professional boxing is very tough and that’s one of the reasons I want to try my hand at it. The training there is completely different. I feel that training as a professional boxer will help me in my amateur career too. You have 10-12 rounds there, and if I can achieve fitness and strength to sustain those, I will automatically improve upon my amateur game too,” he added.Krishan admittedly, time and again is bogged down by the weight of expectations of near and dear ones. But not anymore. “I have seen lots and ups and downs in my career. But there hasn’t been a single year where I have not produced a medal at a global event. I am sure no Indian boxer has managed to do that. I play only one or two major tournaments in a year, and have ensured that I get a medal in each one of them. People are never satisfied with my performance for some reason. I used to take a lot of pressure from it. But now it only feels good that people expect so much from me.“Such are the expectations from me that people tend to forget the bronze I got in Asian Championship in 2017 and often ask me why I didn’t win in the last two years. I try to take out positives from such statements,” he concluded.