Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
5 Other Famous Athletes to Admit to Same-Sex Relationship Before Dutee Chand
Dutee Chand, on Sunday, became the first Indian athlete to admit to being in same-sex relationship. Here are five other well-known athletes who found love beyond gender.
File image of Dutee Chand. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Dutee Chand has become the first Indian sportsperson to admit to being in a same-sex relationship. Asian Games silver medallist Dutee, who also holds the record for 100 metres, revealed on Sunday, that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her home town. India's fastest woman said that she has "found someone" who is her "soulmate" and that she would like to "settle down with her."
While Dutee faces an uphill battle as her family is yet to accept her sexual orientation, we take a look at other sports celebrities who are/were in same-sex relationships, giving precedence to love over social ostracisation.
Orlando Cruz and José Manuel Colón: The Puerto Rican athlete Orlando Cruz became the first professionally active boxer to come out as gay in 2012 saying he would always be a proud Puerto Rican and a 'proud gay man'. The featherweight boxer married his longtime boyfriend José Manuel Colón after proposing to him through a video on his Facebook page.
Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss: The former world No.1 American professional tennis player Billie Jean King, who won 39 Grand Slam titles - 12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles - got married to Larry King in 1965. However, the marriage ended in 1987 after Billie Jean fell in love with her doubles partner, Ilana Kloss. Billie Jean King has residences in New York City and Chicago with Kloss.
Jason Collins and Carolyn Moos: Jason Collins, the American retired professional basketball player who played 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), came out publicly as gay after the 2012-13 NBA season concluded. Collins was in an eight-year relationship with former WNBA center Carolyn Moos, and the two were engaged to be married, but Collins called off the wedding in 2009.
Alex Blackwell and Lynsey Askew: The professional cricketer Alex Blacwell, who plays for New South Wales and Australia as a specialist batsman, came out as a lesbian in 2013, becoming the second international player to come out during playing career after England's Steven Davies. She married fellow cricketer Lynsey Askew in England in 2015. However, their union was not recognised in Australia until 2017.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird: Rapinoe came out as a lesbian in July 2012, when she revealed that she had been in a relationship with Australian soccer player Sarah Walsh. However, the couple broke up in 2013. In 2017, the captain of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) confirmed she is dating Sue Bird, an American-Israeli professional basketball player.
