English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
AIBA Says Progress Made in Fight to Avoid Tokyo KO
Since the IOC launched their investigation the two sides have yet to meet face to face.
Acting on the directions of the Delhi High Court, the Indian Olympic Association has sought feedback from its state units to take a decision on giving recognition to either Boxing India or Indian Amateur Boxing Federation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Amateur boxing's governing body was upbeat Thursday over the steps it has taken to avoid being potentially kicked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The AIBA is being investigated by the International Olympic Committee which in November froze preparations for boxing at next year's Games, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.
Since the IOC launched their investigation the two sides have yet to meet face to face.
"There is no meeting planned with the IOC up to now," AIBA executive director Tom Virgets told AFP.
"AIBA is preparing documents to present that will address the additional advances that we have made on every question and area that the IOC has asked us to report on."
He called for hearings conducted by the IOC's probe to be held in public.
"AIBA is transparent, and wants to be an open book. We have nothing to hide!" assured Virgets.
An IOC spokesman said they would sit down with the AIBA "once all the documents and responses we have from AIBA have been studied".
The inquiry led by IOC executive member Nenad Lalovic, who is president of wrestling's ruling body, met last week, with the AIBA absent.
The IOC's probe is focusing on "governance, ethics and financial management" of the AIBA, which in November elected as president a controversial Uzbek businessman the US Treasury Department claims is linked to organised crime.
Gafur Rakhimov strenuously rejects the charges.
"We anticipate that the IOC's concerns will centre on how AIBA is progressing in all of the areas they focused upon in the past, and I am confident that we will be able to show continued improvements in all areas," Virgets said.
Relations between the IOC and AIBA were hit hard at the 2016 Rio Olympics when 36 officials and referees were suspended amid allegations of bout fixing.
Back in November the IOC made it clear it still wanted boxing to go ahead at Tokyo but warned its inquiry into the International Boxing Association (AIBA) "can lead to the withdrawal of (its) recognition".
But the IOC said it would make "all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The AIBA is being investigated by the International Olympic Committee which in November froze preparations for boxing at next year's Games, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.
Since the IOC launched their investigation the two sides have yet to meet face to face.
"There is no meeting planned with the IOC up to now," AIBA executive director Tom Virgets told AFP.
"AIBA is preparing documents to present that will address the additional advances that we have made on every question and area that the IOC has asked us to report on."
He called for hearings conducted by the IOC's probe to be held in public.
"AIBA is transparent, and wants to be an open book. We have nothing to hide!" assured Virgets.
An IOC spokesman said they would sit down with the AIBA "once all the documents and responses we have from AIBA have been studied".
The inquiry led by IOC executive member Nenad Lalovic, who is president of wrestling's ruling body, met last week, with the AIBA absent.
The IOC's probe is focusing on "governance, ethics and financial management" of the AIBA, which in November elected as president a controversial Uzbek businessman the US Treasury Department claims is linked to organised crime.
Gafur Rakhimov strenuously rejects the charges.
"We anticipate that the IOC's concerns will centre on how AIBA is progressing in all of the areas they focused upon in the past, and I am confident that we will be able to show continued improvements in all areas," Virgets said.
Relations between the IOC and AIBA were hit hard at the 2016 Rio Olympics when 36 officials and referees were suspended amid allegations of bout fixing.
Back in November the IOC made it clear it still wanted boxing to go ahead at Tokyo but warned its inquiry into the International Boxing Association (AIBA) "can lead to the withdrawal of (its) recognition".
But the IOC said it would make "all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Sindhu, Srikanth Reach Quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results