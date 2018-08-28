English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Airport Engagement for Asian Games Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat
On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.
On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.
Loading...
Guess which venue Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat picked to get engaged? The airport!
On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.
Rathi is a Greco Roman wrestler himself, and played a crucial role in supporting Vinesh since the time she returned from the Rio Olympics in 2016 with a freak knee injury.
“Thank you everyone for making me feel special with your warm and beautiful birthday wishes. I am really touched and humbled with all the blessings showered on us. This birthday will always be a memorable one," she later wrote on Instagram.
Also Watch
On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.
Rathi is a Greco Roman wrestler himself, and played a crucial role in supporting Vinesh since the time she returned from the Rio Olympics in 2016 with a freak knee injury.
“Thank you everyone for making me feel special with your warm and beautiful birthday wishes. I am really touched and humbled with all the blessings showered on us. This birthday will always be a memorable one," she later wrote on Instagram.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...