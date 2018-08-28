Airport Engagement for Asian Games Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat

Guess which venue Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat picked to get engaged? The airport!On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.Rathi is a Greco Roman wrestler himself, and played a crucial role in supporting Vinesh since the time she returned from the Rio Olympics in 2016 with a freak knee injury.“Thank you everyone for making me feel special with your warm and beautiful birthday wishes. I am really touched and humbled with all the blessings showered on us. This birthday will always be a memorable one," she later wrote on Instagram.