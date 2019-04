American Boxer Jarrell Miller Apologises After Failing Second Drug Test

American boxer Jarrell Miller issued a video apology after failing a second drug test and said he “messed up” and that he was “paying a price for it”.Miller, who is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, was due to take on Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on June 1 but after the failed drug test, the fight was cancelled However, it emerged on Tuesday that he has been tested positive for a banned substance following a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on March 20.On Friday, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Miller had “failed a second separate test for a further substance.”While Miller had vehemently denied any wrongdoing after failing the first drug test, he took a U-turn and apologised after the second sample test.“I made a bad call. I messed up. There were a lot of ways to handle the situation, I handled it wrongly and I’m paying a price for it,” Miller said in a video message posted on Instagram.“I messed up a big opportunity and I’m hurting on the inside. My heart is bleeding right now - I hurt my family, my friends, my team, my supporters.“But, I’m owning up to it. I’m going to deal with it. I’m going to correct it. I’m going to come back better and I’m humbled by the experience,” Miller further said.Joshua’s promoter Hearn has announced that the UK boxer’s new opponent will be announced next week.