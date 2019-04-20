Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

American Boxer Jarrell Miller Apologises After Failing Second Drug Test

Jarrell Miller was set to have a fight with Anthony Joshua in June before he failed drug tests and the fight had to be cancelled.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 20, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
American Boxer Jarrell Miller Apologises After Failing Second Drug Test
Jarrell Miller said his heart was bleeding and that he had "messed up a big opportunity". (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
American boxer Jarrell Miller issued a video apology after failing a second drug test and said he “messed up” and that he was “paying a price for it”.

Miller, who is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, was due to take on Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on June 1 but after the failed drug test, the fight was cancelled.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that he has been tested positive for a banned substance following a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on March 20.

On Friday, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Miller had “failed a second separate test for a further substance.”

While Miller had vehemently denied any wrongdoing after failing the first drug test, he took a U-turn and apologised after the second sample test.

“I made a bad call. I messed up. There were a lot of ways to handle the situation, I handled it wrongly and I’m paying a price for it,” Miller said in a video message posted on Instagram.



“I messed up a big opportunity and I’m hurting on the inside. My heart is bleeding right now - I hurt my family, my friends, my team, my supporters.

“But, I’m owning up to it. I’m going to deal with it. I’m going to correct it. I’m going to come back better and I’m humbled by the experience,” Miller further said.

Joshua’s promoter Hearn has announced that the UK boxer’s new opponent will be announced next week.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram