Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal Wins Gold With Dominating Win in Final

Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Amit Panghal reigned supreme in Asia with a gold medal while Kavinder Singh Bisht and Deepak Singh settled for silver.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Amit Panghal continued his reign in Asia as he won the gold medal in 52kg category at Asian Boxing Championships on Friday to continue the solid show by Indian boxers in the competition.

Panghal absolutely thrashed his opponent in the final to win the elusive yellow metal. It was Korea's Kim Inkyu against him in the final bout and Panghal defeated him by a hefty margin of 5-0.

It is important to note that Panghal had also won the gold medal at the Asian Games last year, which is why with this win, he has established his hold over his Asian counterparts.

It was a trademark display from him where he showed his sheer power to outclass his opponent.


While Panghal won his gold medal bout, Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht went down fighting in their respective finals.

Kavinder had a tough task in front of him as he was up against the reigning Asian Games champion in his 56kg category.

Against Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, Kavinder fought hard but could not hold his ground.

Deepak Singh also failed to reign supreme in the final and had to settle for a silver medal.

Later in the day, Ashish Kumar and Pooja Rani will fight it out in the finals.
