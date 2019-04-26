English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal Wins Gold With Dominating Win in Final
Asian Boxing Championships 2019: Amit Panghal reigned supreme in Asia with a gold medal while Kavinder Singh Bisht and Deepak Singh settled for silver.
Amit Panghal followed up his Asian Games 2018 gold with a gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships.
Loading...
Amit Panghal continued his reign in Asia as he won the gold medal in 52kg category at Asian Boxing Championships on Friday to continue the solid show by Indian boxers in the competition.
Panghal absolutely thrashed his opponent in the final to win the elusive yellow metal. It was Korea's Kim Inkyu against him in the final bout and Panghal defeated him by a hefty margin of 5-0.
It is important to note that Panghal had also won the gold medal at the Asian Games last year, which is why with this win, he has established his hold over his Asian counterparts.
It was a trademark display from him where he showed his sheer power to outclass his opponent.
While Panghal won his gold medal bout, Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht went down fighting in their respective finals.
Kavinder had a tough task in front of him as he was up against the reigning Asian Games champion in his 56kg category.
Against Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, Kavinder fought hard but could not hold his ground.
Deepak Singh also failed to reign supreme in the final and had to settle for a silver medal.
Later in the day, Ashish Kumar and Pooja Rani will fight it out in the finals.
Panghal absolutely thrashed his opponent in the final to win the elusive yellow metal. It was Korea's Kim Inkyu against him in the final bout and Panghal defeated him by a hefty margin of 5-0.
It is important to note that Panghal had also won the gold medal at the Asian Games last year, which is why with this win, he has established his hold over his Asian counterparts.
It was a trademark display from him where he showed his sheer power to outclass his opponent.
What a fabulous show by @Boxerpanghal atAsianChampionship ‘19!— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) April 26, 2019
Amit clinches a for India in #AsianBoxingChampionship #Bangkok outclassing Kim Inkyu of #SouthKorea by 5-0 in the finals.
India is very proud of you champion! pic.twitter.com/CzWZLcB1eH
While Panghal won his gold medal bout, Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht went down fighting in their respective finals.
Kavinder had a tough task in front of him as he was up against the reigning Asian Games champion in his 56kg category.
Against Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, Kavinder fought hard but could not hold his ground.
Deepak Singh also failed to reign supreme in the final and had to settle for a silver medal.
Later in the day, Ashish Kumar and Pooja Rani will fight it out in the finals.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
- Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- When Robert Downey Jr Risked His Rs 3.90 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results