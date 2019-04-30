Take the pledge to vote

Amit Panghal Recommended for Arjuna Award Once Again by Boxing Federation

The Boxing Federation of India had nominated Amit Panghal for Arjuna award last year as well but he was not considering due to 2012 failed dope test.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Amit Panghal Recommended for Arjuna Award Once Again by Boxing Federation
Amit Panghal recently won a gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: Asian Games 2018 gold medal-winning Indian boxer Amit Panghal was on Tuesday nominated for Arjuna awards by the Boxing Federation of India.

Amit, who claimed the light flyweight (49kg) category gold after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the Asiad final at Jakarta, was nominated last year as well for the second highest sporting honour after the Khel Ratna.

However, he was not considered due to a failed dope test in 2012, for which he served a one-year ban.

He started the year with a gold at Strandja memorial tournament in Bulgaria before moving up to 52kg. He clinched a gold in his new weight category in the Asian championship, beating Dusmatov again.

BFI has nominated Panghal yet again after taking into consideration his remarkable performances this year.
