English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Amit Panghal Recommended for Arjuna Award Once Again by Boxing Federation
The Boxing Federation of India had nominated Amit Panghal for Arjuna award last year as well but he was not considering due to 2012 failed dope test.
Amit Panghal recently won a gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Asian Games 2018 gold medal-winning Indian boxer Amit Panghal was on Tuesday nominated for Arjuna awards by the Boxing Federation of India.
Amit, who claimed the light flyweight (49kg) category gold after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the Asiad final at Jakarta, was nominated last year as well for the second highest sporting honour after the Khel Ratna.
However, he was not considered due to a failed dope test in 2012, for which he served a one-year ban.
He started the year with a gold at Strandja memorial tournament in Bulgaria before moving up to 52kg. He clinched a gold in his new weight category in the Asian championship, beating Dusmatov again.
BFI has nominated Panghal yet again after taking into consideration his remarkable performances this year.
Amit, who claimed the light flyweight (49kg) category gold after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the Asiad final at Jakarta, was nominated last year as well for the second highest sporting honour after the Khel Ratna.
However, he was not considered due to a failed dope test in 2012, for which he served a one-year ban.
He started the year with a gold at Strandja memorial tournament in Bulgaria before moving up to 52kg. He clinched a gold in his new weight category in the Asian championship, beating Dusmatov again.
BFI has nominated Panghal yet again after taking into consideration his remarkable performances this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
- What Were the Women in Tamil Nadu Thinking Before Voting this Lok Sabha Election 2019?
- Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
- Harleen Sethi on Break Up with Vicky Kaushal: I Am Nobody’s Ex or Current or Future Girlfriend
- Halima Aden Becomes First Model to Wear Hijab-Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results