Anjum Moudgil-Divyansh Panwar Win India’s 1st Gold at ISSF World Cup in Beijing

Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar won India’s first gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China on Thursday.The pair of Moudgil-Panwar won the gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a win over Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.The finals happened in a new format where the top two teams went head-to-head for gold and it is in that format that the Indian emerged victorious.It was a closely contested final with the Chinese leading 13-11. However, Moudgil-Panwar levelled at 15-15 and then won the event by 17-15.The bronze medal was won by the Russian pair Yulia Karimova and Grigorii Shamakov.The ongoing World Cup has not been a good one for India with the shooters struggling to even reach the finals at events.