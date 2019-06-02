Take the pledge to vote

Anthony Joshua Loses Heavyweight World Title after Shock Loss to Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz was a three-belt boxing fight where the latter was a massive underdog.

AFP

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Andy Ruiz knocked down Anthony Joshua four times during their boxing fight. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Los Angeles: Anthony Joshua's bid to make a splash in his US debut ended in misery for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 20-1 underdog. But he won it in the middle of the seventh round when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh.

Joshua had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 255 pounds compared to the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 268 pounds compared to 250 for his most recent fight.

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua -- who had won all 22 of his previous bouts -- never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third.
Loading...
