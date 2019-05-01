Take the pledge to vote

Apurvi Chandela Becomes World No.1 in 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings

Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil were world No.1 and 2 in the 10m Air Rifle Women category of the ISSF Rankings.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 1, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Apurvi Chandela Becomes World No.1 in 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Apurvi Chandela shared the news of her top rank on Twitter. (Photo Credit: ISSF)
New Delhi: Apurvi Chandela touched a new milestone in her shooting her career as she became the top ranked 10m Air Rifle shooter according to latest rankings released by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Chandela had won the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle event in the New Delhi Shooting World Cup earlier this year and rose to the top of the world this month.

Chandela took to Twitter to share the big moment of her career.


While Chandela occupied the top spot, Anjum Moudgil is the world No.2 in the 10m Air Rifle event after her mixed team gold at the recently-concluded ISSF World Cup in Beijing.

Apart from these two, Manu Bhaker is the world No.10 in 25m Pistol Women category.

Among the men, Divyansh Singh Panwar's Beijing World Cup exploits has propelled to world No.4 in 10m Air Rifle category.

Divyansh won two gold medals at Beijing - 10m Air Rifle Men and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - and also secured his quota at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abhishek Verma, who also won a gold medal in Beijing, was world No.3 in 10m Air Pistol category. India's teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary was not far away at world No.6.

Anish Bhanwala, another of India's talented young shooter, was on the 10th spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category.
