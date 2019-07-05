Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Archery World Cup: Misfiring India to Fight for Solitary Bronze

Mixed Recurve pair of Atul Verma and Laishram Bombayla Devi qualified for the bronze medal play-off, India's best performance at Archery World Cup Stage IV in Berlin.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Archery World Cup: Misfiring India to Fight for Solitary Bronze
Bombayla Devi Laishram and Atul Verma are the only medal hopefuls from India (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Berlin: The recurve mixed duo of Atul Verma and Laishram Bombayla Devi made the bronze play-off here Friday to brighten India's medal prospects in an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Archery World Cup Stage IV here.

Ranked fifth in the qualifications, the Indian pair lost to top seeds Korea 2-6 in the semifinals to set up a bronze medal clash with seventh seed Italy.

The compound mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar, on the other hand, failed to advance, going down to Russia 145-150 after securing a bye into the second round.

Fresh from a stupendous show in the World Championships where they bagged one silver and two bronze medals besides securing an Olympic full quota in the men's section, India's performance has plummeted in the concluding stage of the World Cup.

They have already made early exits from the team and individual events of both recurve and compound section, and their only medal hope rests on the duo of Verma and Bombayala Saturday.

Having secured a bye into the second round, the Indian pair put up their best show against the Japanese as they overcame a one-set deficit to level the match 4-4 before emerging 5-4 winners in the shoot-off, where they clinched it 20-7.

In the next round, they beat their opponents from Spain 6-2, only to stumble against heavyweights Korea, who won by an identical scoreline.

