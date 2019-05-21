Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ashish Kumar to Lead 3-Member Indian Gymnastics Team in World Challenge Cup

India will be represented by Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Patra and Shraddha Talekar at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Croatia later this month.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ashish Kumar to Lead 3-Member Indian Gymnastics Team in World Challenge Cup
Ashish Kumar won bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2010 Commonwealth Games (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
A three-member team led by 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar will represent India at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Osijek, Croatia from May 23 to 26.

Besides Ashish, who won bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will also have Rakesh Kumar Patra and Shraddha Talekar.

While Ashish will participate in four men's events -- floor, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars, Rakesh will take part in three categories -- rings, parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Sharaddha will make her international debut at the second of the seven World Cup and participate in three events namely, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The gymnasts will accompanied by their personal coaches, Ashwini Samantaray, Manoj Rana and Pravin Dhage.

The World Challenge Cup is a major FIG event with a broader participation of 110 gymnasts from 30 different countries.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram