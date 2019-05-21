English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashish Kumar to Lead 3-Member Indian Gymnastics Team in World Challenge Cup
India will be represented by Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Patra and Shraddha Talekar at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Croatia later this month.
Ashish Kumar won bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2010 Commonwealth Games (Photo Credit: Reuters)
A three-member team led by 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar will represent India at the second World Challenge Cup Series gymnastics tournament in Osijek, Croatia from May 23 to 26.
Besides Ashish, who won bronze medal at the floor exercise in 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will also have Rakesh Kumar Patra and Shraddha Talekar.
While Ashish will participate in four men's events -- floor, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars, Rakesh will take part in three categories -- rings, parallel bars and horizontal bars.
Sharaddha will make her international debut at the second of the seven World Cup and participate in three events namely, uneven bars, beam and floor.
The gymnasts will accompanied by their personal coaches, Ashwini Samantaray, Manoj Rana and Pravin Dhage.
The World Challenge Cup is a major FIG event with a broader participation of 110 gymnasts from 30 different countries.
