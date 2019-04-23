English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Bags Gold, Dutee Chand Gets Disappointing 5th
Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Tajinderpal Singh Toor was a pre-competition favourite while Dutee Chand had a disappointing finals after breaking national record in semi-finals.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor completed a throw of 20.22m to win the gold medal at Asian Athletics Championships. (Photo Credit: AFI)
Loading...
Doha: Unheralded half miler Gomathi Marimuthu and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a gold each to share the limelight as India bagged five medals on the second day of the Asian Athletics Championships here Monday.
The 30-year-old Gomathi clocked a personal best time of 2 minute 02.70 seconds in the women's 800m race to open India's gold account.
"I did not realise till I crossed the finish line that I have won a gold medal. The last 150m was very tight race," Gomathi said later.
National record holder and pre-competition favourite Toor's first round throw of 20.22m was enough to fetch him a gold in the men's shot put final at the Khalifa Stadium.
The 24-year-old Toor, who has a personal best of 20.75m, had entered into the championships as the season leader among the Asians and he lived up to the top billings.
Shivpal Singh then added a silver in men's javelin throw by sending the spear to a distance of 86.23m, his personal best. In the process, the 23-year-old Shivpal also booked a berth for the World Championships to be held at the same venue in September-October as he crossed the qualifying mark of 83m.
Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Saritaben Gayakwad bagged a bronze each in men's and women's 400m hurdles respectively to swell the Indian medal tally.
With the five medals on Monday, India's medal tally stood at 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze. India had won 2 silver and 3 bronze on the first day on Sunday.
Sprinter Dutee Chand finished a disappointing fifth in the women's 100m dash final by clocking 11.44 seconds. She ran her worst race in the final after smashing her own national record twice in two days -- in the heats (11.28) on Sunday and semifinals (11.26) on Monday.
Dutee had won a bronze in the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar.
The first Indian medal of the second day came from 24-year-old Gayakwad who clocked 57.22 seconds to finish third in women's 400m hurdles, behind Vietnam's Quach The Lan (56.10) and Bahrain's Aminat Yusuf Jamal (56.39).
His male counterpart Jabir then added a bronze by running the third fastest men's 400m hurdles by an Indian as he clocked a personal best of 49.13 seconds.
In the process, the 22-year-old Jabir joined national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy as the second Indian to qualify for the World Championships 400m hurdles event to be held at the same venue in September-October. The World Championships qualifying mark is 49.30 seconds.
Dharun, who set a new national record of 48.80 during the Federation Cup last month, missed this Asian Championships due to injury.
Pre-race favourite Abderrehman Samba of Qatar won gold with a world leading time of 47.51 seconds.
However in the men's 400m, India suffered setbacks as defending champion Muhammed Anas and last edition silver winner Arokia Rajiv failed to win a medal.
Rajiv finished fourth with a personal best time of 45.37 seconds while Anas, who has been struggling after a leg injury in an accident last year, ended at eighth with a time of 46.10 seconds.
In men's 800m final, Muhammed Afsal finished seventh with a time of 1:54.68 while Asian Games silver medallist Jinson Johnson was not able to complete the race.
The 30-year-old Gomathi clocked a personal best time of 2 minute 02.70 seconds in the women's 800m race to open India's gold account.
"I did not realise till I crossed the finish line that I have won a gold medal. The last 150m was very tight race," Gomathi said later.
National record holder and pre-competition favourite Toor's first round throw of 20.22m was enough to fetch him a gold in the men's shot put final at the Khalifa Stadium.
The 24-year-old Toor, who has a personal best of 20.75m, had entered into the championships as the season leader among the Asians and he lived up to the top billings.
These proud moments for #India is presented to you by @Tajinder_Singh3— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) April 22, 2019
National Anthem at Khalifa Stadium here in #doha #AAC2019 @IndiaSports@Media_SAI @nitinarya99 pic.twitter.com/3c7nrdGhAK
Shivpal Singh then added a silver in men's javelin throw by sending the spear to a distance of 86.23m, his personal best. In the process, the 23-year-old Shivpal also booked a berth for the World Championships to be held at the same venue in September-October as he crossed the qualifying mark of 83m.
Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Saritaben Gayakwad bagged a bronze each in men's and women's 400m hurdles respectively to swell the Indian medal tally.
With the five medals on Monday, India's medal tally stood at 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze. India had won 2 silver and 3 bronze on the first day on Sunday.
Sprinter Dutee Chand finished a disappointing fifth in the women's 100m dash final by clocking 11.44 seconds. She ran her worst race in the final after smashing her own national record twice in two days -- in the heats (11.28) on Sunday and semifinals (11.26) on Monday.
Dutee had won a bronze in the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar.
The first Indian medal of the second day came from 24-year-old Gayakwad who clocked 57.22 seconds to finish third in women's 400m hurdles, behind Vietnam's Quach The Lan (56.10) and Bahrain's Aminat Yusuf Jamal (56.39).
His male counterpart Jabir then added a bronze by running the third fastest men's 400m hurdles by an Indian as he clocked a personal best of 49.13 seconds.
In the process, the 22-year-old Jabir joined national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy as the second Indian to qualify for the World Championships 400m hurdles event to be held at the same venue in September-October. The World Championships qualifying mark is 49.30 seconds.
Dharun, who set a new national record of 48.80 during the Federation Cup last month, missed this Asian Championships due to injury.
Pre-race favourite Abderrehman Samba of Qatar won gold with a world leading time of 47.51 seconds.
However in the men's 400m, India suffered setbacks as defending champion Muhammed Anas and last edition silver winner Arokia Rajiv failed to win a medal.
Rajiv finished fourth with a personal best time of 45.37 seconds while Anas, who has been struggling after a leg injury in an accident last year, ended at eighth with a time of 46.10 seconds.
In men's 800m final, Muhammed Afsal finished seventh with a time of 1:54.68 while Asian Games silver medallist Jinson Johnson was not able to complete the race.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- 'Narendra Modi Running Country Or Playing PUBG?' Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Jibe At 'Modi Ki Air Force' Remark
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Domestic Air Passengers Recorded at 171 Million in 2019, IndiGo Largest Airlines in India
- Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results