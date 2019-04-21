Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured

That's Dutee Chand after improving her own National Record with a timing of 11.28s this morning in 100m (W) heats at #AAC2019 #Doha



Dutee Chand broke her own national record in women’s 100m once again but this time to qualify for the semi-finals of the event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.Dutee recorded a timing of 11.28 seconds to surpass her previous national record 11.29 seconds, which she set at the Inter-State meet in Guwahati last year.Dutee was also the fastest qualifier for the semi-finals.“My timing was good and I also created a new national record. I just want to ask people to pray for me and I will do well in the finals and win the gold medal,” an elated Dutee said after her race.On the other hand, there was disappointment for Hima Das as her back problem recurred during her 400m heats.Hima failed to complete the race after the severe cramp occurred at the 200m point and she was seen in extreme agony.While Hima failed in the 400m heats, MR Poovamma qualified for the 400m final after finishing second in the heat after Salwa Naser of Bahrain.Poovamma qualified for the final with a timing of 52.46 seconds.Gomathi Marimuthu finished second in 800m heats after clocking 2:04.96 and qualified for the finals of the event.Jinson Johnson also qualified for the semi-finals of men’s 800m event after finishing second in the heats with a timing of 1:53.43.Johnson looked comfortable during his race and did not need to accelerate much towards the end, like he usually does, and easily qualified for the semis.Both Rajiv Arokia and Muhammad Anas made it to the semi-finals of the 400m event after the former won his heat and Anas finished third in his heats.Arokia, who finished fifth in the 200m heats, won his 400m heats clocking 46.25 seconds. Anas qualified for the semis with a timing of 46.36 seconds.Praveen Chithravel qualified for the men’s triple jump final after finishing ninth in the qualifications with the best effort of 15.66m.