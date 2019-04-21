Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Dutee Chand recording a timing of 11.28 seconds in the women’s 100m heats to break her own national record by a millisecond.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured
Dutee Chand said she was aiming for a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Dutee Chand broke her own national record in women’s 100m once again but this time to qualify for the semi-finals of the event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.

Dutee recorded a timing of 11.28 seconds to surpass her previous national record 11.29 seconds, which she set at the Inter-State meet in Guwahati last year.

Dutee was also the fastest qualifier for the semi-finals.

“My timing was good and I also created a new national record. I just want to ask people to pray for me and I will do well in the finals and win the gold medal,” an elated Dutee said after her race.

On the other hand, there was disappointment for Hima Das as her back problem recurred during her 400m heats.

Hima failed to complete the race after the severe cramp occurred at the 200m point and she was seen in extreme agony.

While Hima failed in the 400m heats, MR Poovamma qualified for the 400m final after finishing second in the heat after Salwa Naser of Bahrain.

Poovamma qualified for the final with a timing of 52.46 seconds.

Gomathi Marimuthu finished second in 800m heats after clocking 2:04.96 and qualified for the finals of the event.

Jinson Johnson also qualified for the semi-finals of men’s 800m event after finishing second in the heats with a timing of 1:53.43.

Johnson looked comfortable during his race and did not need to accelerate much towards the end, like he usually does, and easily qualified for the semis.

Both Rajiv Arokia and Muhammad Anas made it to the semi-finals of the 400m event after the former won his heat and Anas finished third in his heats.

Arokia, who finished fifth in the 200m heats, won his 400m heats clocking 46.25 seconds. Anas qualified for the semis with a timing of 46.36 seconds.

Praveen Chithravel qualified for the men’s triple jump final after finishing ninth in the qualifications with the best effort of 15.66m.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram