Asian Club Volleyball Championships: Pro Volleyball League champions Chennai Spartans Reach Semis

Asian Club Volleyball Championships: Chennai Spartans beat Vietnam’s Ho Chi Min City 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 to enter the semi-finals of the tournament.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 24, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Asian Club Volleyball Championships: Pro Volleyball League champions Chennai Spartans Reach Semis
Chennai Spartans have followed up their Pro Volleyball League victory with a brilliant show against Asian clubs. (Photo Credit: PVL)
Taiwan: Chennai Spartans, the winners of the inaugural Pro Volleyball League, have made it to the top four among Asian clubs after they reached the semi-finals of Asian Club Volleyball Championships on Wednesday in Taiwan.

The Spartans beat Vietnamese club Ho Chi Min City 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 in the quarter-final to make it to the last four.

In the semi-finals, they will either play against the club from Taiwan or Iran.

For the first time since 1986, an Indian volleyball team is in medal contention at the Asian Level. If India win the semi-final, they will also play for gold in the final or else, they will play for a bronze medal.

So far in the tournament, Rudy Verhoeff and Ruslans Sorokins, who were pivotal to Spartans’ title-winning campaign in February, have been vital cogs in the wheel for the team in Taiwan as well.

But it’s the Indian talent of Jerome Vineeth and Aswal Rai, which has made heads turn in the tournament.

After reaching the quarter-final, Verhoeff, who represented Canada in 2016 Rio Olympics, heaped praise on Vineeth and said, “He has been outstanding for us from the start of the tournament and it’s great that he has carried forward his superb form from the RuPay Pro Volleyball League to here. It’s great for everyone in the team to play around such a confident individual as it lifts our spirits up.”

Vineeth, on the other hand, attributed his good form to keeping his focus intact despite suffering a heartbreaking loss in the finals of the Pro Volleyball League where he turned out for the Calicut franchise.

“I was enjoying a rich vein of form in the league and although the results of the final didn’t go our way, I just didn’t want to dwell on that loss for too long and got back into practice mode soon after. It’s a great honour to be representing India at any level and doing well. I am hoping to keep doing the good work and leading the Spartans to the title,” Vineeth said.

The Spartans skipper Shelton Moses was also extremely happy after reaching the quarter-finals.

“The way we lost the first game, we were not too happy with ourselves for we knew what we are capable of achieving. The results in the following games is the reflection of the confidence we have in us as a team. However, it’s important to not lose focus, especially now that the tournament has reached the knockout stage.”
