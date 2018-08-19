Asian Games 2018 Day 1: Bajrang Punia Takes Gold After Chandela-Kumar Clinched Bronze

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Priceless.— Team India (@ioaindia) August 19, 2018
🙏🥇👏@BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/APo3Xz47M1
After that moment of great joy and happiness for India when Bajrang Punia took home the first Gold for the country at the 2018 Asian Games, the onus is now on Pawan Kumar to add a third medal to the kitty before close of day today. He is in the running for a Bronze medal in the Men's 86kg repechage round.
An Olympic berth at stake, nothing less than a gold medal would satisfy the top-ranked Indian men's hockey team, which begins its Asian Games campaign against minnows Indonesia, here on Monday.
@BajrangPunia आपको एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक🥇 जीतने की बहुत बहुत बधाई। ऐसे ही देश का झंडा ऊंचा करते रहो, देश का नाम रोशन करते रहो। मुझे और देश को आप पर बहुत गर्व है। जय हिंद, जय भारत। #AsianGames #AsianGames2018 #IndianWrestling 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ajq9eOmrqo— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 19, 2018
What a stupendous show by @BajrangPunia. He displayed superior technique in his bout against Japan's Takatani Daichi to give India it's 1st 🥇medal in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling in #AsianGames2018. Many Congratulations to him for keeping the 🇮🇳 flying high #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/FZzGu5QoaL— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 19, 2018
And here comes the first Gold for India from #AsianGames2018 . @BajrangPunia clinches a 🥇in men's FS 65 kg wrestling event.— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 19, 2018
Congratulations champion! 👏👏 You have made the nation proud. 🇮🇳#IndiaAtAsianGames @Ra_THORe @Media_SAI @FederationWrest @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/nebpbDrbha
Along with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia is the only male wrestler to have been awarded a berth on the 18-strong team that is vying for, hopefully, a bagful of medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/RjxFhwqUCj— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 19, 2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
Bajrang Punia has fought like a tiger all day. Three of his four bouts of the day were won by technical superiority, which says something about how dominating he has been. It would be safe to say that the 24 year old is well and truly out his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt’s shadow and is the face of Indian wrestling now.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
A tennis-like score for the women’s team at the end of the first half! That’s just the kind of star Rani Rampal would have wanted for her side. Indonesia, of course, happen to be the lowest ranked side of the pool. But India would remember all too well that rankings often fly off the window in major tournaments. They’d lost to Ireland recently at the World Cup in which they otherwise had a great outing. So a dominant show is bound to do a world of confidence for them.
Image: @g_rajaraman
SHOOTING
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma
With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.
WRESTLING
Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)
As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST
Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
PRELIMINARY EVENTS
The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.
Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:
6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification
7.00 am
Shooting: Trap Women Qualification
7.30 am
Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan
7.30 am onwards:
Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,
Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae
8.00 am onwards:
Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)
8.00 am
Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
8.00 am onwards:
Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual
Women’s Sabre Individual
8.00 am onwards:
Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
8.00 am:
Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final
9.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches
9.00 am:
Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei
9.00 am onwards:
Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls
9.00 am onwards:
Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches
9.30 am onwards:
Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches
10.00 am:
Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
10.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches
11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches
12.00 pm:
Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals
12.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives
3.00 pm:
Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China
3.20 pm:
Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals
4.38 pm onwards:
Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
5.30 pm:
Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka
5.30 pm:
Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches
6.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,
7.00 pm:
Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
-
