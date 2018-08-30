GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018, Day 12 Live Updates: India Win 4x400 Women's Relay Gold, Jinson Johnson Clinches 1500m Gold

News18.com | August 30, 2018, 8:30 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games on News18Sports' Live Blog.

Day 11 Round-up: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games here.
Read More
Aug 30, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

Hockey: Pakistan have also lost their semi-final tie against Japan as they go down 0-1. This means that India will now face Pakistan in the bronze medal clash.

Aug 30, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Table Tennis: Manika Batra has beaten Thailand’s Nanthana Komwong to enter the round of 16 in women’s singles. Manika won the match 11-3, 11-7, 11-3, 11-6.

Aug 30, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

The official medal count of India in athletics!

Aug 30, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

Stat Attack: Exceptional performance by the Indian athletes in athletics as they finish with 7 Golds, 10 Silver and 2 Bronze. This is the best performance by Indian athletes at the Asian Games in athletics. 

Aug 30, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

4x400 Men's Relay: India win silver medal in the relay as Qatar set the Asian record with a timing of 3:00:56. India finish with timing of 3:01:85. The four Indian athletes who participated are Mohammed Puthanpurakkal, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia.

Aug 30, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

4x400 Men's Relay: There are the India athletes will be participating in the race now.

Aug 30, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Relay gold is ours yet again! Paid off to have our best runner HIma Das to run the first leg, thanks to which the rest of the runners managed to maintain a solid 30-40m lead throughout. Two silvers and a gold for Hima. Take a bow, girl!

Aug 30, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

Women's 4x400 Relay: Hima Das gave India the lead at first and the other three racers maintained it right throughout to win the gold medal. Hima Das, MR Poovamma, SL Gayakwad and V Koroth take the first place with a timing of 3:28:72. Bahrain take home the silver while Vietnam settle for bronze.

Aug 30, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

Women's 4x400 Relay: Indian athletes Hima Das, MR Poovamma, SL Gayakwad and V Koroth will be competing in this event. India are also the defending champions.

Aug 30, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
Another gold for India in athletics!
Aug 30, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)

1500m: P Chitra has won the bronze medal in the 1500m women's final. She finished the race with time of 4:12:56 to end as the third best athlete in the race. Bahrain's Kalkidan and Tigist finsihed at first and second respectively in the race.

Aug 30, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 6:14 pm (IST)

1500m: Jinson Johnson wins the gold medal in the men's 1500 final. Johnson, who won the silver in 800m, took the first place with time of 3:44:72. Manjit Singh, who took the gold in 800m, finished fourth. 

Aug 30, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Unusually off day for Indian keeper Sreejesh. Hats off to Malaysia though for keeping the pressure on India for all 66 minutes of full team. Quite the disastrous result this for the defending champions.

Aug 30, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Discus: Seema Punia has won the bronze medal in women's discus throw. Seema's throw of 62.26 was enough to win her the third spot in the list. The other Indian in the competition Sandeep Kumari finished fifth. 

Aug 30, 2018 6:05 pm (IST)

Hockey: SV Sunil has missed the decisive shoot-out and that means that defending champions India won't be a part of the final. India went down 6-7 against Malaysia in the shoot-out after being 2-2 regulation time. Heartbreak for the Indian hockey stars and coach Harendra Singh.

Aug 30, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)

Hockey: Faizal rounds Sreejesh to score but then Dilpreet does the same to the Malaysian keeper to level for India at 6-6.

Aug 30, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)

Hockey: This is going on and on and on. Azuan converts for Malaysia but Manpreet levels the shoot-out for India at 5-5.

Aug 30, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

Hockey:  Fitri scores for Malaysia but then Akashdeep levels the shoot-out for India at 4-4

Aug 30, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)

Hockey: Firhan converts for Malaysia but India's Harmanpreet scores to level the shoot-out at 3-3

Aug 30, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)

Hockey: Harmanpreet goes around the keeper expertly and scores for India. Fitri scores for Malaysia. Shoot-out score is now 2-2. 

Aug 30, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

Hockey: Sunil misses for India. Muhammad Azuan's effort is saved by Sreejesh. Shoot-out still locked at 1-1.

Aug 30, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)

Hockey: Dilpreet Singh's shot is saved by the keeper.  Sreejesh then stops Faizal's attempt. Shoot-out score remain 1-1.

Aug 30, 2018 5:50 pm (IST)

Hockey: Excellent stuff from Akashdeep has he goes round the keeper and scores. Malaysian star Ahmed 's shot is saved by Sreejesh. India 1 - Malaysia 1 in shoot-out.

Aug 30, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Hockey: Manpreet Singh wastes his chance in the shoot-out as he commits an obstruction foul. Firhan scores for Malaysia so India trail 0-1 in the shoot-out.

Load More
Asian Games 2018, Day 12 Live Updates: India Win 4x400 Women's Relay Gold, Jinson Johnson Clinches 1500m Gold
Hima Das (AFI/ Twitter)

The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad -- a bronze.

As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition's haul and tallied 54 medals -- 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

Competing with a plastered face owing to a teeth injury, described as a a case of infection, the battle-hardened Swapna topped the overall standings to garb her maiden Asiad gold.

The daughter of a rickshaw puller who has been bed-ridden by stroke since 2013, Swapna logged 6026 points from the seven events competed over two days. She won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).

Her weakest events were 100m (981 points, 5th position) and 200m in which she finished seventh with 790 points. But the tremendous overall effort was enough to make her the first heptathlete to notch up a gold at the continental showpiece.

Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970).

The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.

Then there was Dutee, continuing to enjoy her return to top flight athletics, by adding a 200m silver to the one she clinched in the 100m event.

Dutee was not allowed to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as she was embroiled in a hyperandrogenism case, which eventually went in her favour at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Today, she crossed the line in 23.20 which was 0.149 slower than the gold medal winner from Bharain, Edidiong Odiong (22.96).

"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medal for the country. There is always this fear that it might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," the diminutive runner said after finding her silver lining.

The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run also got better when Kamal and Batra, both Commonwealth Games gold-winners, exceeded their own expectations to win a historic mixed doubles bronze.

It was only yesterday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.

Today, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.

In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11.

"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams, I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got that too. I am still pinching myself," said Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.

The women's hockey team provided the perfect end to the day, by making the finals with a 1-0 win over China. The team is now assured of a better medal than the bronze it won the last time around.

Also on a roll were the squash players. In their best ever show at the Games, they were assured of two more medals after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals.

The men's defeated Thailand, while the women sailed past China, both winning by by an identical 3-0 margin. The squash players had claimed three bronze medals in the singles competition and with two medals assured in team events, they have exceeded their 2014 performance in terms of number of medals won.

There were mixed results in the boxing ring.

Star boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) overcame a bleeding left eye to be assured of an unprecedented third consecutive Asian Games medal, while Amit Panghal (49kg) produced a power-packed performance in his quarterfinal bout to guarantee himself a maiden podium finish.

However, it was curtains for world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) after she lost her quarterfinal bout 0-5 to China's Chang Yuan. Her loss means that Indian women boxers would be returning without a medal from the Asiad for the first time since the event was added to the Games in 2010.

The overall haul from boxing is going to be just two this time, a massive drop from a gold and four bronze medals achieved in 2014.

There was no end to disappointments in judo, and sepaktakraw, where Indians failed to register any result of significance. After delivering a surprise silver and bronze yesterday, the Kurash contingent endured a disappointing day, failing to win.

Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match.
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs MAL
    198/8
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    150/10
    41.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Hong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs NEP
    254/9
    50.0 overs
    		 176/10
    48.5 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 78 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs SIN
    312/8
    49.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    NEP vs OMA
    221/9
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Nepal by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...