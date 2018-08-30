GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 12 Live Updates: Sharath Kamal Begins With Win, Manika Batra Set to Open Campaign, Indian Men's Hockey S/F Soon

News18.com | August 30, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games on News18Sports' Live Blog.

Day 11 Round-up: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games here.
Aug 30, 2018 2:23 pm (IST)

Table tennis: India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal has won the fourth game 11-5 against Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Qureshi and won the tie 4-0 to progress to the Round of 16.

Aug 30, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

Table tennis: India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal has won the third game 11-7 against Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Qureshi and leads the tie 3-0.

Aug 30, 2018 2:12 pm (IST)

Table tennis: India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal has won the second game 11-8 against Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Qureshi in a matter of 5 minutes and leads the tie 2-0.

Aug 30, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

Table tennis: India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal has won the first game 11-4 against Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Qureshi in a matter of 4 minutes.

Aug 30, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Diving: India’s Ramananda Sharma has finished his dives with a score of 327.40 and stands 7th in the prelims.

Aug 30, 2018 1:51 pm (IST)

Kurash: India's Divesh loses 0-10 to Yakhyo Imamov of Uzbekistan in men's -90kg Round of 16 bout.

Aug 30, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)

Diving: In the men’s 1m Springboard Preliminary rounds, India’s Ramananda Sharma is currently 8th with a total score of 265 after 5 dives and has qualified for the final of the event too.

Aug 30, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Gold Medallist Toor's Team Surprised at Punjab Government's Silence

The Punjab government's silence on prize money for its Asian Games medallists has left gold winning shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor

Aug 30, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

Kurash: India’s Danish Sharma has won his bout against Mohanad Abueida from Palestine in the Men’s -90kg round of 16 and progressed to the quarter-finals.

Aug 30, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)

Squash: In the women’s Pool B clash against Hong Kong, India have been defeated 2-1.

Aug 30, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

Kurash: India’s Amisha Tokas has also failed to progress from the Round of 16 in the women’s -78kg category after losing against Vietnam’s Thi Lan Nguyen. At the age of 17, this experience will no doubt do her a lot of good. 

Aug 30, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

Volleyball: India have lost their match 2-3 to Myanmar in men's classification.

Aug 30, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Diving: Ramananda Sharma has had two dives, in the first he went for forward 2½ somersaults in pike position in his first 1m Springboard dive, and is given a score of 45.50. And in the second, he did a Back 2½ Somersaults in tuck position and scored 54.

Aug 30, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)

Kurash: India’s Jyoti Tokas can’t progress beyond the Round of 16 as she lost to Turkmenistan’s Mariya Lohova in the 78kg weight class. Tokas’ opponent was 9 years older than her.

Aug 30, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Bridge: After semifinal 1 in the men's pair, India's Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumdar is in second position, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai is in seventh position, Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar is in 13th place.

Aug 30, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Squash: In the women's team event, in Pool B India pull one back to draw level at 1-1 against Hong Kong.

Aug 30, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Kurash: India's Danish Sharma beats Muhammad Dhifa Alfais 3-0 to enter the men's -90kg Round of 16.

Aug 30, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

BRONZE MEDAL!! 

Kurash: In the women’s -52kg, India’s Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav has bagged a Bronze medal after losing her semi-final against Uzbekistan Gulnor Sulaymanova. 

Aug 30, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Kurash: In the Women's -78kg Round of 32 India's Jyoti Tokash has won her bout against Thailand's Meesri Prawanwit.

Aug 30, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)

Volleyball: India trail 1-2 after losing the third set 25-27 against Myanmar in men's classification match.

Aug 30, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

Squash: India are trailing 0-1 against Hong Kong in women's team Pool B match.

Aug 30, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

Volleyball: India take the second set 25-18 against Myanmar in men's classification match. It is 1-1 now.

Aug 30, 2018 11:52 am (IST)
Asian Games 2018: A Look at Indian Medal Winners

Asian Games 2018: A Look at Indian Medal Winners - Photogallery

Aug 30, 2018 11:46 am (IST)
Harendra Singh's Unique Punishments Aimed at Better Cohesion Within Indian Men's Hockey Team

At the 2018 Asian Games, the Indian men's hockey team, a bunch of fun-loving champions, will be as disciplined as an army because of coach Harendra Singh and analytical coach Chris Ciriello's ways.

Aug 30, 2018 11:36 am (IST)
Asian Games: In-form India Take on Malaysia in Hockey Semis, Look to Banish Ghost of Guangzhou

The Indian team will look to enter their 13th final when they take on Malaysia in the last four of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, on Thursday.

Aug 30, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

Volleyball: After leading 16-15, India have lost the first set 21-25 in the men's classification round match against Myanmar.

A file photo of India's table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. (Getty Images)

The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad -- a bronze.

As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition's haul and tallied 54 medals -- 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

Competing with a plastered face owing to a teeth injury, described as a a case of infection, the battle-hardened Swapna topped the overall standings to garb her maiden Asiad gold.

The daughter of a rickshaw puller who has been bed-ridden by stroke since 2013, Swapna logged 6026 points from the seven events competed over two days. She won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).

Her weakest events were 100m (981 points, 5th position) and 200m in which she finished seventh with 790 points. But the tremendous overall effort was enough to make her the first heptathlete to notch up a gold at the continental showpiece.

Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970).

The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.

Then there was Dutee, continuing to enjoy her return to top flight athletics, by adding a 200m silver to the one she clinched in the 100m event.

Dutee was not allowed to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as she was embroiled in a hyperandrogenism case, which eventually went in her favour at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Today, she crossed the line in 23.20 which was 0.149 slower than the gold medal winner from Bharain, Edidiong Odiong (22.96).

"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medal for the country. There is always this fear that it might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," the diminutive runner said after finding her silver lining.

The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run also got better when Kamal and Batra, both Commonwealth Games gold-winners, exceeded their own expectations to win a historic mixed doubles bronze.

It was only yesterday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.

Today, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.

In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11.

"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams, I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got that too. I am still pinching myself," said Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.

The women's hockey team provided the perfect end to the day, by making the finals with a 1-0 win over China. The team is now assured of a better medal than the bronze it won the last time around.

Also on a roll were the squash players. In their best ever show at the Games, they were assured of two more medals after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals.

The men's defeated Thailand, while the women sailed past China, both winning by by an identical 3-0 margin. The squash players had claimed three bronze medals in the singles competition and with two medals assured in team events, they have exceeded their 2014 performance in terms of number of medals won.

There were mixed results in the boxing ring.

Star boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) overcame a bleeding left eye to be assured of an unprecedented third consecutive Asian Games medal, while Amit Panghal (49kg) produced a power-packed performance in his quarterfinal bout to guarantee himself a maiden podium finish.

However, it was curtains for world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) after she lost her quarterfinal bout 0-5 to China's Chang Yuan. Her loss means that Indian women boxers would be returning without a medal from the Asiad for the first time since the event was added to the Games in 2010.

The overall haul from boxing is going to be just two this time, a massive drop from a gold and four bronze medals achieved in 2014.

There was no end to disappointments in judo, and sepaktakraw, where Indians failed to register any result of significance. After delivering a surprise silver and bronze yesterday, the Kurash contingent endured a disappointing day, failing to win.

Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match.
