Asian Games 2018, Day 12 Live Updates: Varun Scores, India Lead 2-1 in Hockey Semis

Day 11 Round-up: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games here.
40' GOAL! India reply quick with a fantastic variation in their PC and @varunhockey finding the back of the net.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018
IND 2-1 MAS#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/MbdXXvKVtG
Discus Throw: Sandeep Kumari and Seema Punia are in action today in the final and their event is also about to start soon.
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Seema Punia says she’s far from done, so this is definitely not the 35 year old’s last major event. The defending champion has been training in the US after her CWG silver and the focus has been more on fitness and less on throwing, she says. China’s Bing Fen and Yang Chen are likely to be her biggest threats
Q3 BEGINS.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018
IND 0-0 MAS#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvMAS
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Still goalless and still very fast paced hockey. India’s creating chances, earning penalty corners too, but have to convert now. They’ve wasted five till now, and have not had a lot of possession, which is worrying. They have Sreejesh to thank for not trailing at the moment.
Q2 BEGINS. Can India find a lead in this quarter?— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018
IND 0-0 MAS#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvMAS
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Malaysia easily has been the toughest opponent for India in the tournament so far. That first quarter ended in a flash, with chances for both sides. India’s defence needs to up its game for the next 3 quarters. Also, goalless quarters can often lead to the planning and strategy of the subsequent quarters go haywire. India need to ensure that doesn’t happen.
Another penalty corner for India and it comes just on the 10 minute mark in the match. Azri fell Simranjeet inside the D and he concedes a PC. Glorious chance for India to go 1-0 up. However, the players have squandered the opportunity after SV Sunil wildly swung his stick around the players in trying to get the ball in and caused a foul.
Hockey: Malaysia stunned India with a stunning Penalty Corner routine and that resulted in the defending champions going 0-1 down in the first quarter. Muhammad Firhan scored for Malaysia. However, Rupinder Pal Singh called for the referral and it showed that the ball had touched the foot a Malaysian player. The goal has been disallowed.
India men's hockey captain PR Sreejesh spends a moment in quiet contemplation ahead of the semifinals against Malaysia. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/NPTmzimWwo— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 30, 2018
In 2018, India defeated Malaysia 2-1 at CWG to enter the semis. SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh produced brilliant performances against Malaysia to clinch victory. Ranked fifth in the world, the Indian men's hockey team have won 14 medals in the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 3 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals. In 2014, India beat Pakistan on penalties to clinch the Gold medal in Incheon.
Here is how the Indian Men's Hockey team has performed against Malaysia in the previous editions of the Asiad. The team will eye another win as they play Malaysia again in the Semi-Final of the @asiangames2018 on 30th August.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018
#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Po2vkg2z6N
Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will play their Semi-Final match at the @asiangames2018 against Malaysia at 4 PM (IST) on 30th August 2018. Watch the action LIVE on @SPNSportsIndia and @SonyLIV.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/bMVXJMWKPZ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2018
Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:
India have scored a whopping 76 goals in the tournament. Barring South Korea, nobody has troubled the team so far. Malaysia has caused trouble to our team in the past too, like in 2010, when they got the better of India in the semis. Interestingly, Harendra Singh was coach then too. And Terry Walsh, who was Indian coach in 2014 when the team won gold, is now the Director of Malaysia hockey! India, of course go in as overwhelming favourites, but the brothers Faizal and Fitri Saari need to be watched out for.
The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad -- a bronze.
As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition's haul and tallied 54 medals -- 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.
Competing with a plastered face owing to a teeth injury, described as a a case of infection, the battle-hardened Swapna topped the overall standings to garb her maiden Asiad gold.
The daughter of a rickshaw puller who has been bed-ridden by stroke since 2013, Swapna logged 6026 points from the seven events competed over two days. She won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).
Her weakest events were 100m (981 points, 5th position) and 200m in which she finished seventh with 790 points. But the tremendous overall effort was enough to make her the first heptathlete to notch up a gold at the continental showpiece.
Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970).
The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.
Then there was Dutee, continuing to enjoy her return to top flight athletics, by adding a 200m silver to the one she clinched in the 100m event.
Dutee was not allowed to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as she was embroiled in a hyperandrogenism case, which eventually went in her favour at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
Today, she crossed the line in 23.20 which was 0.149 slower than the gold medal winner from Bharain, Edidiong Odiong (22.96).
"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medal for the country. There is always this fear that it might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," the diminutive runner said after finding her silver lining.
The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run also got better when Kamal and Batra, both Commonwealth Games gold-winners, exceeded their own expectations to win a historic mixed doubles bronze.
It was only yesterday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.
Today, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.
In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11.
"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams, I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got that too. I am still pinching myself," said Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.
The women's hockey team provided the perfect end to the day, by making the finals with a 1-0 win over China. The team is now assured of a better medal than the bronze it won the last time around.
Also on a roll were the squash players. In their best ever show at the Games, they were assured of two more medals after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals.
The men's defeated Thailand, while the women sailed past China, both winning by by an identical 3-0 margin. The squash players had claimed three bronze medals in the singles competition and with two medals assured in team events, they have exceeded their 2014 performance in terms of number of medals won.
There were mixed results in the boxing ring.
Star boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) overcame a bleeding left eye to be assured of an unprecedented third consecutive Asian Games medal, while Amit Panghal (49kg) produced a power-packed performance in his quarterfinal bout to guarantee himself a maiden podium finish.
However, it was curtains for world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) after she lost her quarterfinal bout 0-5 to China's Chang Yuan. Her loss means that Indian women boxers would be returning without a medal from the Asiad for the first time since the event was added to the Games in 2010.
The overall haul from boxing is going to be just two this time, a massive drop from a gold and four bronze medals achieved in 2014.
There was no end to disappointments in judo, and sepaktakraw, where Indians failed to register any result of significance. After delivering a surprise silver and bronze yesterday, the Kurash contingent endured a disappointing day, failing to win.
Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match.
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 198/850.0 overs /oversOman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 150/1041.2 overs /oversHong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
-
30 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs NEP 254/950.0 overs 176/1048.5 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 78 runs
-
29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs SIN 312/849.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs
-
29 Aug, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs OMA 221/950.0 overs /oversOman beat Nepal by 7 wickets