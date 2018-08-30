GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018, Day 12 Live Updates: Varun Scores, India Lead 2-1 in Hockey Semis

August 30, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Asian Games on News18Sports' Live Blog.

Day 11 Round-up: Heptathlete Swapna Barman added a dash of heroism to her historic gold medal, triple jumper Arpinder Singh personified the predictability that comes with a favourite tag, while sprinter Dutee Chand continued to rediscover herself as track-and-field remained India's happy hunting ground at the 18th Asian Games here.
Aug 30, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

Hockey: 5 minutes to go in the second half and India are holding tight. They had a good chance to go two goals up but the ball went over the bar following a goal-mouth scramble. 

Aug 30, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Hockey: Under 10 minutes left in the match now and India remain in good position to progress into the final. The score remain 2-1 and while Malaysia have threatened in the last quarter, Indian defense has worked well. 

Aug 30, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)

India will now look to score early in the last quarter to peg the Malaysian further back. They have already shown that they can score against India to the Men in Blue will have to keep their defence water tight.

Aug 30, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Superb quality hockey in this quarter from both sides. Three goals so far. But India would want to stretch that lead, it’ll make them feel a bit more comfortable. So far Malaysia have given them no breathing space at all!

Aug 30, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)

Discus: In their respective first attempts, Seema Punia has thrown 58.51m while Sandeep Kumari threw 53.20. Good start to the event for Seema.

Aug 30, 2018 5:13 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have take the lead once again as Varun Kumar scores for the Men in Blue. A beautiful penalty corner routine surprised the Malaysians and Varun's low hit went past the keeper into the goal. India lead 2-1 in the semi-final now with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

Aug 30, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)

Hockey: Malaysia have hit back strongly as they score the equliser in the 39th minute of the match. A shot was deflected off Sreejesh's pads but Saari was there to put the ball inside the goal. Match locked at 1-1.

Aug 30, 2018 5:05 pm (IST)

Discus Throw: Sandeep Kumari and Seema Punia are in action today in the final and their event is also about to start soon. 

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist:​ Seema Punia says she’s far from done, so this is definitely not the 35 year old’s last major event. The defending champion has been training in the US after her CWG silver and the focus has been more on fitness and less on throwing, she says. China’s Bing Fen and Yang Chen are likely to be her biggest threats

Aug 30, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have finally managed to break the deadlock as Harmanpreet converts from the penalty corner in the third minute of the third quarter. Excellent start into the second half for India as the pressure is now on Malaysia to hit back. 

Aug 30, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)

Hockey: The players are back on the pitch and the third quarter gets underway now. India will look to break Malaysia's resistance and get on the scoresheet as soon as possible.

Aug 30, 2018 4:49 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Still goalless and still very fast paced hockey. India’s creating chances, earning penalty corners too, but have to convert now. They’ve wasted five till now, and have not had a lot of possession, which is worrying. They have Sreejesh to thank for not trailing at the moment. 

Aug 30, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)

The second quarter has ended and the match is locked at 0-0 at half-time. India's inability to convert from the PCs have cost them so far while Malaysian defense have done a commendable job. Moreover, the Malaysian team have been good in the attack too so far, creating many chances in the process. 

Aug 30, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)

It is safe to say that India haven't played as per their usual standards but credit must be given to the Malaysian players who have been closing down the Indian players as soon as they recieve the ball. Two minutes to go in the second quarter.

Aug 30, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

Hockey: India haven't been able to make the most of the penalty corners today as once again in the 7th minute of the second quarter, a meek shot from Harmanpreet is expertly saved by the Malaysian keeper.

Aug 30, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)

Hockey: Once again, Malaysia came close to scoring but Indian keeper came rushing out of his goal and made it difficult for the striker to shoot. Five minutes have passed in the second quarter and we are still 0-0.

Aug 30, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: Malaysia easily has been the toughest opponent for India in the tournament so far. That first quarter ended in a flash, with chances for both sides. India’s defence needs to up its game for the next 3 quarters. Also, goalless quarters can often lead to the planning and strategy of the subsequent quarters go haywire. India need to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Aug 30, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

Sreejesh keeps the match level at 0-0 after a dangerous Malaysian Penalty Corner. The India skipper dove full length to his right to keep the Malaysians at bay. First quarter ends goalless.

Aug 30, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)

Two penalty corner wasted by India in quick succession. For all the possession and good flank play by India they haven't been able to score thus far. Malaysia have kept a good shape and they are not letting India breathe when they have the ball.

Aug 30, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

Another penalty corner for India and it comes just on the 10 minute mark in the match. Azri fell Simranjeet inside the D and he concedes a PC. Glorious chance for India to go 1-0 up. However, the players have squandered the opportunity after SV Sunil wildly swung his stick around the players in trying to get the ball in and caused a foul. 

Aug 30, 2018 4:10 pm (IST)

Hockey: Malaysia stunned India with a stunning Penalty Corner routine and that resulted in the defending champions going 0-1 down in the first quarter. Muhammad Firhan scored for Malaysia. However, Rupinder Pal Singh called for the referral and it showed that the ball had touched the foot a Malaysian player. The goal has been disallowed.

Aug 30, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)

Hockey: India have made a good start in the match and they won their first penalty corner in just the first minute of the match. However, the shot from Harmanpreet is saved well by the keeper. 

Aug 30, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

Hockey: The players are out on the pitch and they are shaking hands with each other. India were beaten by Malaysia in the 2010 Asian Games semi-final and they will look to avenge that defeat today. 

Aug 30, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 3:40 pm (IST)

In 2018, India defeated Malaysia 2-1 at CWG to enter the semis. SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh produced brilliant performances against Malaysia to clinch victory. Ranked fifth in the world, the Indian men's hockey team have won 14 medals in the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 3 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals. In 2014, India beat Pakistan on penalties to clinch the Gold medal in Incheon. 

Aug 30, 2018 3:38 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)
Aug 30, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

India have scored a whopping 76 goals in the tournament. Barring South Korea, nobody has troubled the team so far. Malaysia has caused trouble to our team in the past too, like in 2010, when they got the better of India in the semis. Interestingly, Harendra Singh was coach then too. And Terry Walsh, who was Indian coach in 2014 when the team won gold, is now the Director of Malaysia hockey! India, of course go in as overwhelming favourites, but the brothers Faizal and Fitri Saari need to be watched out for.

The surprise story of the day was table tennis where old warhorse A Sharath Kamal and new sensation Manika Batra broke new grounds, giving India a first ever mixed doubles medal at the Asiad -- a bronze.

As a result of these path-breaking performances, the country remained on course to better its previous edition's haul and tallied 54 medals -- 11 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze.

Competing with a plastered face owing to a teeth injury, described as a a case of infection, the battle-hardened Swapna topped the overall standings to garb her maiden Asiad gold.

The daughter of a rickshaw puller who has been bed-ridden by stroke since 2013, Swapna logged 6026 points from the seven events competed over two days. She won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).

Her weakest events were 100m (981 points, 5th position) and 200m in which she finished seventh with 790 points. But the tremendous overall effort was enough to make her the first heptathlete to notch up a gold at the continental showpiece.

Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970).

The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.

Then there was Dutee, continuing to enjoy her return to top flight athletics, by adding a 200m silver to the one she clinched in the 100m event.

Dutee was not allowed to compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as she was embroiled in a hyperandrogenism case, which eventually went in her favour at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Today, she crossed the line in 23.20 which was 0.149 slower than the gold medal winner from Bharain, Edidiong Odiong (22.96).

"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medal for the country. There is always this fear that it might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," the diminutive runner said after finding her silver lining.

The Indian table tennis contingent's dream run also got better when Kamal and Batra, both Commonwealth Games gold-winners, exceeded their own expectations to win a historic mixed doubles bronze.

It was only yesterday that the Kamal-led men's team had secured a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden medal at the Asian Games.

Today, Kamal and Batra played four matches in a day and only the opener against Malaysia was comfortable.

In the semifinals, Kamal and Batra made life tough for China's Yingsha Sun and Wang Sun before going down 9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11.

"It has been an unbelievable campaign so far. Not even in my wildest dreams, I thought of winning a medal at the Asian Games. Now I have got that too. I am still pinching myself," said Kamal, who will also compete in the men's doubles and singles competition.

The women's hockey team provided the perfect end to the day, by making the finals with a 1-0 win over China. The team is now assured of a better medal than the bronze it won the last time around.

Also on a roll were the squash players. In their best ever show at the Games, they were assured of two more medals after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals.

The men's defeated Thailand, while the women sailed past China, both winning by by an identical 3-0 margin. The squash players had claimed three bronze medals in the singles competition and with two medals assured in team events, they have exceeded their 2014 performance in terms of number of medals won.

There were mixed results in the boxing ring.

Star boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) overcame a bleeding left eye to be assured of an unprecedented third consecutive Asian Games medal, while Amit Panghal (49kg) produced a power-packed performance in his quarterfinal bout to guarantee himself a maiden podium finish.

However, it was curtains for world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (51kg) after she lost her quarterfinal bout 0-5 to China's Chang Yuan. Her loss means that Indian women boxers would be returning without a medal from the Asiad for the first time since the event was added to the Games in 2010.

The overall haul from boxing is going to be just two this time, a massive drop from a gold and four bronze medals achieved in 2014.

There was no end to disappointments in judo, and sepaktakraw, where Indians failed to register any result of significance. After delivering a surprise silver and bronze yesterday, the Kurash contingent endured a disappointing day, failing to win.

Already out of reckoning, the Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match.
Loading...