Asian Games 2018 Day One: Bajrang Punia Gets India's First Gold in Style

News18.com | August 20, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Aug 19, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

That's the end of proceedings for the Indian contestants today, we shall be back tomorrow on Monday as India look to add to their medals tally. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

So India end the day with One Bronze medal from shooting with Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar in the 10m Air Rifle final and one Gold medal from Wrestling thanks to Bajrang Punia. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

That's it! Pawan Kumar is unable to finish the day with medal after Uitumen Orgodol beat him 8-1 in the bronze medal playoff. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)

Pawan has been completely outclassed by Uitumen Orgodol and his experience. The Indian is trailing 1-8 and is in a defensive position against the Mongolian. It is unlikely the contest will turn around dramatically with 30 seconds left. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Pawan Kumar tried to get his opponent down after but Orgodol has turned the tables on the Indian and made it count. Pawan has conceded a 5-0 lead with  a little less than 2 minutes  left. Pawan had one shoulder down and had to really dig deep to come out of that. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

End of the first round, a rather passive round where neither wrestler could gain much ground against the other. Orgodol leads the bout 1-0 with three minutes to go. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Slow first round between Pawan and Uitumen Orgodol from Mongolia. The Mongolian leads 1-0 with seconds remaining in the first round. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

After that moment of great joy and happiness for India when Bajrang Punia took home the first Gold for the country at the 2018 Asian Games, the onus is now on Pawan Kumar to add a third medal to the kitty before close of day today. He is in the running for a Bronze medal in the Men's 86kg repechage round. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Holders India Eye Big Win Against Indonesia in Men's Hockey Opener

An Olympic berth at stake, nothing less than a gold medal would satisfy the top-ranked Indian men's hockey team, which begins its Asian Games campaign against minnows Indonesia, here on Monday.

Aug 19, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

While the Indian women's hockey team did a fantastic job today, the men led by PR Sreejesh are in action tomorrow (Monday) 

Aug 19, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Hockey: Indian women begin their campaign with an emphatic 8-0 win against hosts Indonesia in the Group B encounter. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

There is still a chance for India to add to their medal tally today with Pawan Kumar's bronze medal playoff in the 86kg FS repechage round. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

More good news coming from the hockey game between the Indian women and the Indonesian women - India lead 8-0 after Gurjit completed her hat-trick. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, in the hockey match India have added one more to their goal tally to seven against Indonesia. Indonesia are 8 minutes away from being let off by this Indian team. The seventh goal was scored by Navneet Kaur.

Aug 19, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)
Bajrang Punia Sees Asiad Gold as a Step On the Way to Becoming the Best

Along with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia is the only male wrestler to have been awarded a berth on the 18-strong team that is vying for, hopefully, a bagful of medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Aug 19, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Bajrang Punia has fought like a tiger all day. Three of his four bouts of the day were won by technical superiority, which says something about how dominating he has been. It would be safe to say that the 24 year old is well and truly out his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt’s shadow and is the face of Indian wrestling now.

Aug 19, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

India have a Gold medal on the first day, and it is Bajrang Punia, India's biggest Gold medal hopeful. He has emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt's feat from 2014 and taken the Gold at the Men's 65kg FS final. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)

GOLD! India's Bajrang Punia has beaten Japan's Daichi Takatani 11-8 to clinch the Gold Medal

Aug 19, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

Less than a minute to go and Bajrang leads 8-6

Aug 19, 2018 7:30 pm (IST)

Bajrang's flying start and the advantage has been negated by the Japanese wrestler. The scores are tied at 6-6 midway in the second round. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:28 pm (IST)

End of the first round, and Punia leads Takatani 6-4. Expect a tight tight second three minutes. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)

Takatani has fought back though almost instantly in the first round and picked up four points to make it tougher for Bajrang. This is an intense battle

Aug 19, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

Within a minute and a little more Bajrang has got his opponent tied in knots and raced away to a 6-0 lead. Japan's Daichi Takatani has been his nemesis before this and Punia is determined to get this Gold by beating him. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's 65kg FS final has started against Japan's Daichi Takatani

Aug 19, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

A tennis-like score for the women’s team at the end of the first half! That’s just the kind of star Rani Rampal would have wanted for her side. Indonesia, of course, happen to be the lowest ranked side of the pool. But India would remember all too well that rankings often fly off the window in major tournaments. They’d lost to Ireland recently at the World Cup in which they otherwise had a great outing. So a dominant show is bound to do a world of confidence for them.

Image: @g_rajaraman

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma

With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.

WRESTLING

Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)

As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST

Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PRELIMINARY EVENTS

The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:


6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am

Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am

Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:

Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:

Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:

Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards:

Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:

Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
