GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Bajrang Punia's Gold Medal Bout Against Japan's Daichi Takatani Underway

News18.com | August 19, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Read More
Aug 19, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)

Takatani has fought back though almost instantly in the first round and picked up four points to make it tougher for Bajrang. This is an intense battle

Aug 19, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

Within a minute and a little more Bajrang has got his opponent tied in knots and raced away to a 6-0 lead. Japan's Daichi Takatani has been his nemesis before this and Punia is determined to get this Gold by beating him. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's 65kg FS final has started against Japan's Daichi Takatani

Aug 19, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

A tennis-like score for the women’s team at the end of the first half! That’s just the kind of star Rani Rampal would have wanted for her side. Indonesia, of course, happen to be the lowest ranked side of the pool. But India would remember all too well that rankings often fly off the window in major tournaments. They’d lost to Ireland recently at the World Cup in which they otherwise had a great outing. So a dominant show is bound to do a world of confidence for them.

Aug 19, 2018 7:10 pm (IST)

This has been a very strong performance so far from the Indian eves who have smashed in 6 goals in half an hour to take a 6-0 lead at half-time against Indonesia in their first game of the competition. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Hockey: With Half-time approaching, India lead 6-0. 

Aug 19, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)

Hockey: India are making a complete mockery out of this now, Lalremsiami has added a fifth to the tally. India lead 5-0

Aug 19, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

Suprita Das, Senior Journalist: 

Bajrang Punia has won all his bouts by technical superiority today, which truly asserts his class in the 65kg event. The leg hold has been his go-to move today, and he’s used it to his advantage in each round. In the final, he’s up against Japan’s Takatini, who he lost to in the Q/F of the Asian Championships this year. But Bajrang has totally lived up his billing so far, and will hope to reverse that result!  

Aug 19, 2018 7:00 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women are demolishing their opponents with utmost ease. Another PC to India was powerfully converted by Gurjit and Indonesia have now conceded 4 goals. 

Aug 19, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

Along with the much awaited Bajrang Punia bout, we will also have the Bronze medal playoff for Pawan Kumar. Stay tuned for all the updates

Aug 19, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)

The Indian women are absolutely giving the Indonesian side a schooling here, they are 3-0 up now after Gurjit scored. India looking strong and meaning business. 

Aug 19, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

The Indian women's hockey team have doubled their lead in the first quarter in the hockey match against Indonesia with a goal from Vandana. End of the quarter and India lead 2-0

Aug 19, 2018 6:41 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)

Against Indonesia, Udita has converted her Penalty Corner and India lead 1-0 in the first quarter. 

Aug 19, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)
Impressed by Lalremsiami, Captain Rani Rampal Demands Better Decision Making to Fulfill Tokyo Dream

In her first tournament, the Asian Champions Trophy in Korea in 2016, Lalremsiami played 31 minutes and scored twice - it was enough to bag the 'U-21 Rising Star Award'.

Aug 19, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)

Hockey: The Indian women are currently in action and are looking to get a good start against Indonesia. A Gold will give them qualification for Tokyo! 

Aug 19, 2018 6:27 pm (IST)

Here is the final standings from the Men's 200m Butterfly final: 

Aug 19, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

Swimming: Sajan Prakash finishes fifth in the final with a timing of 1:57:75. That's a fantastic effort from the Bengaluru boy. 

Aug 19, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

Time for the second swimming final of the evening, the Men's 200m butterfly final where Sajan Prakash is India's lone representative. He clocked 1:58:12 to qualify for the final. 

Aug 19, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)

Kabaddi Men's Team Group A: India beat Sri Lanka 44-28. They are now one win away from confirming their berth in the semi-finals and securing a medal, but India's eyes will be on the gold. India play South Korea next.

Aug 19, 2018 6:06 pm (IST)

India’s Wrestler Pawan Kumar to face Mongolia's Uitumen Orgodol in Men's Freestyle 86 kg Bronze Medal.

Aug 19, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Wrestling fans get ready! The final rounds will begin any moment now! India's hopes bank on the irrepressible Bajrang Punia in the Men's 65kg FS event, and Pawan Kumar is the fray for a Bronze in the 86kg category.

Aug 19, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

Swimming: In Nataraj's final, China's Xu Jiayu took Gold. Japan's Irie Ryosuke Won Silver while Korea's Lee Juho took the Bronze.

Aug 19, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

Here is the final standings for the Men's 100m backstroke final: 

Aug 19, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)

Wushu: India's Yumnam Santhoi Devi in action in Women's Sanda 52kg Round of 16 match against Iran's Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh

Aug 19, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)

Unfortunately for Nataraj, his run at the Asian Games ends with a seventh place finish in the pool! He came in with a time of 56.19. 

Aug 19, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

The Men's 100m backstroke final is about to get underway. India's Srihari Nataraj who topped his heat is in the fray! Can he bag the top prize? 

Aug 19, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Kabaddi: India have taken the lead now! Ajay Thakur, Girish Ernak pull India into the lead. The Sri Lankans are rattles by the Indian onslaught. The score 16-12 in India's favour now

Aug 19, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

Indian raiders Monu Goyat and Ajay Thakur have found their feet and the defending champions have reduced the deficit to one point. (6-7)

Aug 19, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Kabaddi: Not the start the Indian team would have fathomed against Sri Lanka. They are trailing the Lankans 2-6 in the Group A match. It's still early days in the match though.

Load More
Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Bajrang Punia's Gold Medal Bout Against Japan's Daichi Takatani Underway
Image: @g_rajaraman

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma

With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.

WRESTLING

Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)

As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST

Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PRELIMINARY EVENTS

The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:


6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am

Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am

Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:

Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:

Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:

Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards:

Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:

Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...