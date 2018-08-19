GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Sandeep Tomar Loses Quarter-final Bout, All Hopes on Bajrang, Pawan Kumar

August 19, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Aug 19, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)

Up next is India's big wrestling hope - Bajrang Punia and he will be up against Fayziev of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals! 

Aug 19, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

From being a passive bout, Pawan Kumar took off against his opponent and won the bout comfortably by a 8-0 margin to enter the quarter-final in the 86kg freestyle event. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)

On another mat, India's Pawan Kumar in the 86 kg freestyle event is in action against Heng Vuthy. It is a tight first round as the first 90 seconds has not produced any points. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)

But it was one battle too many for Sandeep Tomar as the Iranian Reza Atrinagharchi proves he is superior on the day. Tomar is beaten 15-9 in the quarter-final. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:36 pm (IST)

Tomar though is crawling back into the bout and has shown tremendous fight and stamina against his opponent. He has taken two points off the Iranian. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Reza has started off the second round with great gusto and caught Tomar off guard and sent him into a defensive mode. Reza takes four point and even though Tomar challenged that it did not go his way. One minute into the second round, Reza has a seven point lead. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

But Tomar has done a Bajrang and fought back in style in the first round itself. He has levelled the scores and taken six points on the trott in what has been a dramatic first round. End of the first round and the scores are tied at 6-6. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:30 pm (IST)

Terrible start by Tomar as the Iranian is using all his experience to derail the Indian. Reza has raced away to a 6-0 lead early in the first round. 

Aug 19, 2018 2:29 pm (IST)

India's Sandeep Tomar is back in action for his quarter-final bout against Iranian Reza Atrinagharchi in the Men's 57kg freestyle event 

Aug 19, 2018 2:26 pm (IST)

Tennis: Mixed Doubles Divij Sharan/Karman Thandi begin on a winning note. Defeat the Philippine duo of Capdocia MJ/ Lim Albert 6-4 6-4 in 43 minutes in the Round of 32

Aug 19, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)

Reminder: Srihari Nataraj is in the 100m backstroke final at IST 4:55, and fellow swimmer Sajan Prakash will be taking part in the 200m butterfly final at IST 6:27.

Aug 19, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)
Asian Games: After Sushil Kumar Shocker, Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar Make it To Quarters

India's big gold medal hope, wrestler Bajrang Punia, made a stunning comeback to make it to the quarterfinal of the Men's 65 kg Freestyle event, after trailing at the start of the bout against Uzbekistan's Khasanov Sirojjidin.

Aug 19, 2018 2:03 pm (IST)

Badminton: India beat Maldives 3-0 in Men's team badminton. A clean sweep!

Aug 19, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister has congratulated India's first medallists at the 2018 Asian Games!

Aug 19, 2018 1:38 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team was also in Sepak Takraw action earlier. Unfortunately, they went down 3-0 to South Korea in the women's team regu.

Aug 19, 2018 1:31 pm (IST)

So with that, Bajrang Punia and Sandeep Tomar become the only two Indian wrestlers so far to make it to the quarter-final round at the 2018 Asian Games freestyle wrestling event. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)

Bajrang Punia is well known for his ability to make comebacks in his bouts and after trailing 3-0 in the first round he bounced back to win by technical superiority with the score at 13-3 and progress to the quarter-finals of the Men's 65kg freestyle wrestling event. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)

And the review has gone against the Uzbeki Khasanov Sirojiddin. Punia leads the bout 11-3 with 90 seconds to go! 

Aug 19, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

There's been a couple of protests against the decision making by the Uzbeki camp. They seem unhappy and want the decisions to be reviewed. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)

The second round has commenced and expect Bajrang to power on from here on in to move into the quarter-finals. Anything else would be terribly disappointing. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

At the end of the first round, Bajrang Punia leads 6-3 after trailing 3-0 - very traditionally his way of functioning in bouts. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)

Bajrang has bounced back and how against the Uzbeki, typically goes for the legs and has taken 6 points on the trott in the Men's 65kg freestyle event. The first round is yet to get over and he leads 6-3. 

Aug 19, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Kabaddi: India defeat Bangladesh 50-21 in their first men's team group A match at the Asian Games

Aug 19, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

The review on the turnover does not go Bajrang's way and he is trailing the Uzbeki 3-0 towards the end of the first round 

Aug 19, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)

Bajrang has not had a good start so far to the first round as he has conceded a couple of points early on. Punia remember comes into the contest with three consecutive Gold medals 

Aug 19, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)
Bajrang Punia Sees Asiad Gold as a Step On the Way to Becoming the Best

Along with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia is the only male wrestler to have been awarded a berth on the 18-strong team that is vying for, hopefully, a bagful of medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Aug 19, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)

India's Bajrang Punia is in action now against Khasanov Sirojiddin       

Aug 19, 2018 1:12 pm (IST)

Sepaktakraw: India lose 0-3 to South Korea in the Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A round

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma

With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.

WRESTLING

Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)

As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST

Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PRELIMINARY EVENTS

The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:


6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am

Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am

Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:

Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:

Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:

Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards:

Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:

Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
