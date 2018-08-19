GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Shooters Open Account, Bajrang One Win Away from Gold, Pawan Kumar In With a Shot at Bronze

News18.com | August 19, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Aug 19, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

So here's the start list for the 100m backstroke: 

Aug 19, 2018 4:56 pm (IST)

Up next is a Swimming final for India with the 17-year-old Srihari Nataraj in the final of Men's 100m backstroke event. The young boy qualified for the final with a national record of 55.86 seconds.  

Aug 19, 2018 4:54 pm (IST)

Wrestling: Out of 5 Indian wrestlers, Bajrang Punia is through to Final (FS 65 kg), Pawan Kumar eligible for Repechage (FS 86 kg), Other 3 (Sushil Kumar, Mausam Khatri & Sandeep Tomar) knocked OUT

Aug 19, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Kabaddi: Indian men's kabaddi team will face Sri Lanka in the preliminary round mat at 5:30 PM IST. Ajay Thakur and Co comfortably beat Bangladesh earlier in the day. A win against the Lankans could take India very close to the semi-finals

Aug 19, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Mausam Khatri in the Men's 97kg FS event has been knocked out and has no chance of going into the repechage round either after Uzbekistan's Mogomed Ibragimov loses in the semi-final. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

So another piece of good news for Indian wrestling fans as Pawan Kumar is eligible for the repechage as Hassan Yazdani has made it to the final of the 86kg FS event. Pawan needs to win two bouts to bag Bronze.

Aug 19, 2018 4:39 pm (IST)

So in the final for the Men's 65kg FS will see Japan's Daichi Takatani take on India's Bajrang Punia. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)

Women’s Volleyball: India lose 0-3 to South Korea

Aug 19, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)

Aug 19, 2018 4:36 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

Bajrang will take on Japan's Daichi Takatani or Kazakhstan's Sayatbek Okassov in the Gold medal bout later on today evening. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

Bajrang who is looking to emulate his mentor Yogeshwar by winning a Gold in the 65kg FS event has won all his bouts convincingly today and is in red-hot form. Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar's chances of a medal through the repechage is also over and he follows Sushil Kumar out of the tournament. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)

And it's done! Bajrang Punia has reached the final of the Men's 65kg FS after he beat Mongolian Batmagnai Batchuluun  10-0 to complete a hat-trick of wins by technical superiority. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:27 pm (IST)

A win here for Yogeshwar Dutt protege would see him be assured of at least a Silver medal and that would be India's second medal of the day and the first Silver of the Games for India. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Punia is on a roll here, the first round has seen him take an 8-0 lead and literally demolish the chances of Mongolian Batmagnai Batchuluun. Such was Bajrang's drive in the first round that the Mongolian came battered and bruised. 

Aug 19, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

India's Bajrang Punia's semi-final bout against the Mongolian Batmagnai Batchuluun has begun. He is the only one in with a chance of Gold in the 65kg FS event. 

Aug 19, 2018 3:55 pm (IST)

So in the Men’s FS wrestling events, all other than Bajrang have lost. Repechage for Sushil is also over. Only Sandeep Tomar, Mausam Khatri and Pawan are still alive in the reckoning for the repechage as of now

Aug 19, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)
Aug 19, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

India's Pawan Kumar has lost his quarter-final in the Men's 86kg freestyle event against Iran's Hassan Yazdani 11-0. Which means, for the Gold medal match in Wrestling India's only hope remains Bajrang Punia

Aug 19, 2018 3:44 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Sushil Kumar's Asiad Dream Comes to an End

India's two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar, made a first round shock exit in the 74kg Freestyle event.

Aug 19, 2018 3:41 pm (IST)

It's all over for Mausam Khatri in this round in the quarter-final! Magomed Ibragimov is piling on the pressure and has given the Indian no chance at all today on the mat. The Uzbeki has won the bout 8-0 to progress to the semi-final. 

Aug 19, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)

Things are not looking good for Mausam, as he has conceded a 4-0 lead to Magomed Ibragimov. There is less than two minutes to go in the bout. 

Aug 19, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)

Volleyball: Indian women's team lose the first set 25-17 against Korea in women's game

Aug 19, 2018 3:36 pm (IST)

Update on Sushil Kumar's campaign at the Asian Games - It is over as Bahrain's Adam Batirov lost his quarter-final in the Men's 74kg freestyle event. So no chance of a repechage for Sushil. 

Aug 19, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

India's Mausam Khatri is in action now in the Men's 97kg freestyle event. He is up against Magomed Ibragimov of Uzbekistan 

Aug 19, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

Women's Handball: India trail 11-23 in the second period of the Group A match

Aug 19, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

Aug 19, 2018 3:25 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Bajrang Keeps India in Medal Hunt After Sandeep Tomar Loses In Quarter-final

Bajrang Punia marched on to the semi-final of the 65 kg Freestyle event after his second win of the day on technical superiority.

Aug 19, 2018 3:18 pm (IST)

Wrestling: India's Mausam Khatri to be in action in Men's 97kg quarterfinal action soon.

Aug 19, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)

Women's Handball: India trail 8-18 to China in the first period

Image: @g_rajaraman

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma

With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.

WRESTLING

Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)

As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST

Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PRELIMINARY EVENTS

The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:


6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am

Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am

Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:

Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:

Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:

Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards:

Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:

Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
