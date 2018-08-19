Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Shooters Open Account, Bajrang One Win Away from Gold, Pawan Kumar In With a Shot at Bronze

Image: @g_rajaraman



SHOOTING



10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar



10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma



With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.



WRESTLING



Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)



As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.



WOMEN’S HOCKEY



Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST



Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



PRELIMINARY EVENTS



The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.



Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:





6.30 am

Shooting: Trap Men Qualification



7.00 am



Shooting: Trap Women Qualification



7.30 am



Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan



7.30 am onwards:



Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,



Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae



8.00 am onwards:



Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)



Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)



Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)



8.00 am



Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification



8.00 am onwards:



Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual



Women’s Sabre Individual



8.00 am onwards:



Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay



8.00 am:



Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final



9.00 am:



Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches



9.00 am:



Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei



9.00 am onwards:



Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls



9.00 am onwards:



Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches



9.30 am onwards:



Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches



10.00 am:



Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification



10.00 am:



Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches



11.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches



12.00 pm:



Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals



12.00 pm onwards:



Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg



1.00 pm:

Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives



3.00 pm:



Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China



3.20 pm:



Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals



4.38 pm onwards:



Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay



5.30 pm:



Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka



5.30 pm:



Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches



6.00 pm onwards:



Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,



7.00 pm:



Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia

