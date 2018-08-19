GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Sushil Kumar Handed Opening Round Defeat, Men's Kabaddi Team Up Against Bangladesh

News18.com | August 19, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.

Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:
Read More
Aug 19, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

60 seconds left, with Tomar leading 10-8 against Rustom. He needs to hold on to progress to the semi-final. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh boy Sandeep Tomar did not end the first round strongly, and will need to be cautious in the second three minute round against his opponent from Turkmenistan. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

Meanwhile Sandeep Tomar is in action in the quarter-final of the 57kg freestyle event where he is up against Rustom Nazarov. Tomar leads the bout 6-4 in the first round. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

Later on for India will be Gold medal hope Bajrang Punia in the 65kg freestyle quarter-final where he will face Khasanov Sirojiddin       

Aug 19, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

UPSET ALERT! Two time Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar has been handed a shock first round defeat. The legendary wrestler looked out of sorts as Bahrain's Adam Batirov beat him 5-3. Sushil will be in with a chance for Bronze through Repechage only if Batirov makes it to the Gold medal round. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:42 pm (IST)

As it would it seem, we are heading for a major upset for India on the first day itself. Sushil Kumar is in all sorts of trouble. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Over on the Wrestling mat, India's veteran ace Sushil Kumar is in action. Sushil is having a tough time against Bahrain's Adam Batirov. Sushil trails with a minute to go

Aug 19, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

India are literally racing away with this game! Half way through the first half, India have a 12-1 lead. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

As expected India have raced away to a brilliant start against neighbours Bangladesh. Ajay Thakur's men have opened up a seven point lead with the score at 8-1. India have inflicted the first all-out of the game on Bangladesh. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

The Indian men's kabaddi team is in action against Bangladesh. And elsewhere, the Wrestling bouts have also started. 

Aug 19, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

The seasoned Manavjit Singh Sandhu leads the trap shooters after three rounds with a total of 72 (25, 23, 24); 19-year-old Lakshay is fifth with 71.

Aug 19, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)
Asian Games: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar Get India Off the Blocks With a Bronze

The duo of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar got India its first medal at the the 2018 Asian Games with Bronze. They won the medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a final score of 429.9.

Aug 19, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Here are the final standings! As you can see Chinese Taipei have set a new Games record on their way to Gold! 

Aug 19, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

10m Air Rifle Mixed Event Final: Chinese Taipei win Gold with a score of 494.1 and China take Silver with a score of 492.5. Third is India with a score of 429.9 which gets them the Bronze medal. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

The battle for Gold is on between China and Chinese Taipei in the mixed air rifle event. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

So India settle for Bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Event final. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have finished with a score of 429.9 and get India's first medal at the 2018 Asian Games. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:52 am (IST)

As we stand India are assured of a medal. But what will the medal colour be? 

Aug 19, 2018 11:51 am (IST)

We have another elimination, and it is Korea with a score of 389.4. India are third right now tied with China on a score of 390.2. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

The first ones to get eliminated at this 10m Air Rifle Mixed Event final is Mongolia. They finish with a score of 346.6 and there are four teams left to go.India are third with a score of 349.0 behind Korea (349.2) and Chinese Taipei (350.8)

Aug 19, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

Some big tens being pulled out of the bag by the Indians, even though Chinese Taipei are pulling away. There is still enough time to mount a comeback and clinch Gold. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

After 30 shots, India are still at number two with a score of 308.5 and Chinese Taipei leading with 310.2 as their score. Third is Korea with 307.4. There are another 20 shots still to go in the final. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

India are 205.5 and Chinese Taipei are 205.9, with Korea in third with a score of 205.0

Aug 19, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

After 20 shots, India stay on second with Chinese Taipei at the top. The difference in score is of 0.4 only at this point in time. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Some top notch shooting by Apurvi currently in the final. Very consistent so far with good high scores that are keeping India in the top half and in contention for a medal. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:37 am (IST)

After the first 10 shots, Mongolia is in last place and India are in second with a score of 102.9. Korea lead with 103.4. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

We are third right now! 

Aug 19, 2018 11:33 am (IST)

India have dropped down to third on the standings now. The elimination starts after two rounds. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

With their first shots, Apurvi and Ravi have managed 10.6 and 10.3. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

The other countries in the fray are China, Mongolia, Chinese Taipei and Korea. Shooting first is India. 

Aug 19, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

It's time for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team Final with India's Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar looking to claim India's first Gold. 

Load More
Asian Games 2018 Live Update: Day 1: Sushil Kumar Handed Opening Round Defeat, Men's Kabaddi Team Up Against Bangladesh

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma

With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.

WRESTLING

Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)

As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST

Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PRELIMINARY EVENTS

The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:


6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am

Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am

Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:

Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,

Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:

Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:

Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual

Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:

Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:

Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:

Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:

Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:

Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:

Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:

Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards:

Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:

Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:

Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:

Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:

Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...