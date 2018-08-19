Asian Games 2018: Live Updates, Day One: Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh Through in Sculls Doubles Final, Srihari Nataraj in Medal Contention





Preview: It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for:

Read More Catch all the updates from the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on News18Sports' live blog.It’s going to be an action-packed Sunday as India opens its campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, with shooters, wrestlers, the hockey and badminton teams in action among others. Here are some of the key events to keep an eye out for: Aug 19, 2018 9:01 am (IST) That's the men's 100m backstroke final line-up. The final will be at 4:55pm IST. Aug 19, 2018 8:59 am (IST) Basketball: The tight game continues with India one point behind Chinese Taipei after leading for a while. The score in the second quarter stands at 24-23 to the Chinese Taipei. Aug 19, 2018 8:57 am (IST) Aug 19, 2018 8:54 am (IST) Rowing: In the mens’ doubles sculls Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh have finished their heat top with a time of 7:10:26 and progress at second place. Aug 19, 2018 8:51 am (IST) Basketball: End of the first quarter between India and Chinese Taipei and it is one point game. India trail 17-18 with three more quarters to go. Aug 19, 2018 8:45 am (IST) Swimming: Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj has won the Heat 1 of Men's 100m backstroke freestyle swimming with a timing of 55.86 seconds! Mani Arvind came in second behind him with a time of 58.09. Aug 19, 2018 8:42 am (IST) Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Heats where India’s Dattu Baban Bhokanal has finished 2nd in Heat 1 clocking 8:09.21. He still has hopes of making it to the Finals, thanks to the Repechage. Aug 19, 2018 8:41 am (IST) Basketball: The Indian women are giving a good account of themselves against a strong Chinese Taipei team in the first quarter. We are half way through, and both sides are matching each other shot for shot. Taipei lead 10-8 with less than five minutes to go in the quarter. Aug 19, 2018 8:39 am (IST) Trap Qualification: In the Women's division, Seema Tomar has slipped a little bit more to fifth spot, while Shreyasi Singh has moved up to 11th on the standings. There is a third round still to go in the contest and it could go anywhere. In the Men's, Manavjit, who came into the competition in red-hot form is joint top in the qualifiers, while Lakshay has slipped down a couple of spots to 19th. Aug 19, 2018 8:36 am (IST) Wushu: Anjul Namdeo finishes fifth in Men's Changquan. China's Sun Peiyuan clinches the gold medal. Aug 19, 2018 8:34 am (IST) Aug 19, 2018 8:31 am (IST) Shooting Update: India have qualified for the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event with Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar finishing with a score of 835.3. The individual scores are 415.3 for Apurvi and 420 for Ravi. The others in the final will be Korea, Mongolia, China and Chinese Taipei. We are on track for our first medal of the day! The final is around noon India time. Aug 19, 2018 8:27 am (IST) After the brilliant start by the Kabaddi women's team, it is the turn of the Indian women's basketball side to take centre stage agnd they are up against a very formidable Chinese Taipei. Aug 19, 2018 8:23 am (IST) Trap Qualification: Seema Tomar has slipped to third in the qualifiers currently, while Shreyasi is still on 13th. In the Men's Manavjit is not moving anywhere from second spot it would seem, while young Lakshay is on 17th. Aug 19, 2018 8:21 am (IST) 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event: India continue to consolidate on the second spot with Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar. The good show is majorly down to Ravi and India have a score of 835.3, which just behind Korea’s 836.7. Aug 19, 2018 8:19 am (IST) Swimming: Saurabh Sangvekar clocks 1:54:87 in 200m Freestyle Heat. That puts him on second in his heats. Aug 19, 2018 8:14 am (IST) Kabaddi: The women continue to dominate the contest against the Japanese and have pulled off an emphatic win in their first Group A game. India beat Japan 43-12 and stay on track to complete a hat-trick. The gulf in class was visible from the first minute. Now it's up to the men to match them later. Aug 19, 2018 8:10 am (IST) Shooting: Lakshya is meanwhile not doing as well as the senior pro. He is on fifth currently. Over in the Women's competition, Seema Tomar is up at third while Shreyasi Singh has slipped to 13th, In the mixed team event with the 10m air rifle, India with Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar are second currently behind the Koreans. Aug 19, 2018 8:03 am (IST) Women's Kabaddi: Meanwhile the Indian women are giving the Japanese quite a hiding on the mat! As the second half approaches the half-way stage, India lead 31-10 and there seems to be very little doubt as to where this contest is heading towards. Strong strong start by India on Day 1 Aug 19, 2018 8:00 am (IST) Men's Trap Qualification: Veteran and quite literally ageless - Manavjit Singh Sandhu has shot all his targets and has a 100% record. He's scored all 25 targets. He has jumped up to second place on the standings as of now. Aug 19, 2018 7:59 am (IST) Women's Trap Qualification: Seema Tomar jumps to second place with an average of 0.96. 24 out of 25 targets! Shreyasi Singh scored 22 and sits on 8th place. Aug 19, 2018 7:56 am (IST) 10m Air Rifl Mixed Event: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have shot a total of 208.6 in the first series of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They are trailing only by China who shot 208.9 in the first series. Aug 19, 2018 7:55 am (IST) India Men's Trap Shooting and Mixed Team Event: Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay begun the day for the men in the Indian shooting campaign with the Trap qualifiers. Manavjit shot a 24 to start with, with Lakshay is yet to get in on it. India have also started their campaign in Mixed Team as with the team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar scoring a total of 166.6 in the first series. Aug 19, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Women’s trap qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar begin India's shooting campaign in. Seema scored 16 points with her first attempt while young Shreyasi Singh aced it with a 19. Aug 19, 2018 7:50 am (IST) At the end of the first half in the Kabaddi contests, the strong Indian women's team are currently leading 19-8 against Japan and are dominating the tie without doubt. Aug 19, 2018 7:46 am (IST) Hello and welcome to the first day of the 2018 Asian Games, the second biggest sporting meet in the world after the Olympics. After Incheon in 2014, we are now in Indonesia in Jakarta and Palembang. India begin their campaign today with the Gold medal winning women's Kabaddi team up against Japan. After that there are a whole host of events with shooting and wrestling expected to bring in some medals on Day 1!



SHOOTING



10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Qualifications 8am IST onwards, final 12pm IST onwards - Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar



10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Qualifications 10am IST onwards, final 3.20pm IST onwards - Manu Bhaker/Abhishek Verma



With the team events scrapped, now there’s the mixed events to watch out. Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar will feature in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, India will be represented by teen sensation Manu Bhaker and lawyer-turned-shooter Abhishek Verma who will be playing in his first international event. Bhaker was picked over the hugely experienced Heena Sidhu for the mixed team event.



WRESTLING



Men’s Freestyle: Qualifications 12pm IST onwards, Medal rounds 6pm IST onwards - Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg)



As many as five Indian wrestlers will be in action on the opening day including the legendary Sushil Kumar who is yet to win an Asiad gold in his illustrious career. Also in action will be India’s another gold medal hope Bajrang Punia who has had a stellar year with three gold medals in his kitty. Punia’s mentor, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the only Indian grappler to bag the yellow metal four years ago at Incheon.



WOMEN’S HOCKEY



Pool B, India vs Indonesia, 7pm IST



Also in action will be the Indian women’s hockey team, who face hosts Indonesia in their Pool B match. Indonesia is ranked a lowly 35th in the world, while India at No. 9 are the highest ranked side in their group. They will take confidence from their recent World Cup performance in London, knowing well that a gold here will give them a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



PRELIMINARY EVENTS



The Indian men’s badminton team, featuring the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on Maldives in their Asiad opener from 1pm IST onwards, while the men’s kabaddi team, who’ve never returned from an Asian Games without a gold medal take on Sri Lanka in a preliminary match at 5.30 pm IST.



Here’s the full schedule for Sunday:





6.30 am

Shooting: Trap Men Qualification



7.00 am



Shooting: Trap Women Qualification



7.30 am



Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan



7.30 am onwards:



Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,



Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae



8.00 am onwards:



Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)



Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)



Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)



8.00 am



Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification



8.00 am onwards:



Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual



Women’s Sabre Individual



8.00 am onwards:



Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay



8.00 am:



Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final



9.00 am:



Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches



9.00 am:



Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei



9.00 am onwards:



Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls



9.00 am onwards:



Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches



9.30 am onwards:



Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches



10.00 am:



Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification



10.00 am:



Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches



11.00 am:

Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches



12.00 pm:



Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals



12.00 pm onwards:



Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg



1.00 pm:

Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives



3.00 pm:



Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China



3.20 pm:



Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals



4.38 pm onwards:



Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay



5.30 pm:



Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka



5.30 pm:



Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches



6.00 pm onwards:



Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,



7.00 pm:



Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia

