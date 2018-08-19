Asian Games: After Sushil Kumar Shocker, Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar Make it To Quarters

India’s big Gold medal hope, wrestler Bajrang Punia, made a stunning comeback to make it to the quarterfinal of the Men’s 65 kg Freestyle event, after trailing at the start of the bout against Uzbekistan’s Khasanov Sirojjidin.Punia won 13-3 in the end by technical superiority. The start wasn’t the best for the Commonwealth Games gold medallist who was trailing 0-3, but Punia, who won silver at his last Asian Games outing, is known for comebacks and counterattacks.He targeted his opponents leg time and again, and didn’t allow any points till the very end. Six straight points saw the Indian go up 6-3, and after that there was no looking back. The Uzbeki had lost steam, as Bajrang raced to a 13-3 win to make it to the last 8 by technical superiority.Mentored by Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Punia has had a superb 2018 with a hat-trick of gold medals in his kitty already.Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar made it to the quarter finals of the 57 kg Freestyle event after a 12-8 win against Turkmenistan’s Rustem Nazarov.Tomar started his bout with a superb 6-0 lead only for Nazarov to fight back and level things at 8-8. With the Indian managing a slender 10-8 lead, Nazarov did his best to turn Tomar over, but two subsequent points got the 27 year old from Rohtak back in a commanding position.The medal rounds for men’s wrestling begin 6 pm IST onwards.