English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar Get India Off the Blocks With a Bronze
The duo of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar got India its first medal at the the 2018 Asian Games with Bronze. They won the medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a final score of 429.9.
(Image: Jaspreet Singh Sahni)
Loading...
The duo of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar got India its first medal at the the 2018 Asian Games with Bronze. They won the medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a final score of 429.9.
Chandela and Kumar had entered the final finishing second after the Koreans in the qualifications after a stable series of shots. They were tied for second spot in the final, and a silver looked like it was coming home, before the last shot but both Indians could only manage only 9.7.
It was a competitive final nevertheless, with just 0.4 separating India from Korea after the second series. But the gap increased soon after as Chinese Taipei pulled away with series of fantastic shots, at a time when India failed to rake in the high 10s.
Chinese Taipei finished with Gold and a Games Record score of 494.1, followed by the Chinese, who made a spectacular comeback to go past India and finish on 492.5
The Mixed Team event has been introduced at the Games for the first time, and Chandela and Kumar’s effort in a highly competitive field is commendable indeed.
Also Watch
Chandela and Kumar had entered the final finishing second after the Koreans in the qualifications after a stable series of shots. They were tied for second spot in the final, and a silver looked like it was coming home, before the last shot but both Indians could only manage only 9.7.
#India's 1st medal at the #AsianGames2018 comes from our 10m air rifle mixed team -@apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 19, 2018
Many congratulations to them for grabbing a!
Great show, team! #IndiaAtAsianGames #TeamIndia #Shooting @OfficialNRAI @ISSF_Shooting #SAI pic.twitter.com/uomiLy0DsE
It was a competitive final nevertheless, with just 0.4 separating India from Korea after the second series. But the gap increased soon after as Chinese Taipei pulled away with series of fantastic shots, at a time when India failed to rake in the high 10s.
Chinese Taipei finished with Gold and a Games Record score of 494.1, followed by the Chinese, who made a spectacular comeback to go past India and finish on 492.5
The Mixed Team event has been introduced at the Games for the first time, and Chandela and Kumar’s effort in a highly competitive field is commendable indeed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs
Friday 17 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Others Celebrate the Couple; See Pics
- Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for Season 10 of Quiz Show
- In Numbers: Anderson Notches 100 Wickets Against India, Pant Makes Test Bow in Style
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...