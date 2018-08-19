Asian Games: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar Get India Off the Blocks With a Bronze

The duo of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar got India its first medal at the the 2018 Asian Games with Bronze. They won the medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a final score of 429.9.Chandela and Kumar had entered the final finishing second after the Koreans in the qualifications after a stable series of shots. They were tied for second spot in the final, and a silver looked like it was coming home, before the last shot but both Indians could only manage only 9.7.It was a competitive final nevertheless, with just 0.4 separating India from Korea after the second series. But the gap increased soon after as Chinese Taipei pulled away with series of fantastic shots, at a time when India failed to rake in the high 10s.Chinese Taipei finished with Gold and a Games Record score of 494.1, followed by the Chinese, who made a spectacular comeback to go past India and finish on 492.5The Mixed Team event has been introduced at the Games for the first time, and Chandela and Kumar’s effort in a highly competitive field is commendable indeed.