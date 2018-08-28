Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!

India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will be making its continental debut today – the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.The event, which was approved by the IAAF earlier this year, will in fact be a part of the Tokyo Olympics as well. The rules remain the same as any ordinary relay, and the runners can be can be structured as per the team and the coach’s choice. So a team could follow a female-male-female-male order for its runners, or even female-female-male-male, if it so wished. The combination is totally up to the team, and does not have to be the same for all competing teams. And if it’s a male runner from one country and a female from another, who are fighting it out in the last leg, it could well be a Battle of the Sexes!The discipline was tested at the Nitro Athletics, an innovative track and field meet, earlier this year, to attract fans. The experiment was successful with both the spectators and the athletes having enjoyed the experience.India will be fielding a team, which actually has a great chance of bagging a medal. Qatar has strong male runners, while Bahrain’s strength is its women quarter milers. India’s combination for this evening’s mixed run is Hima Das, MR Poovamma, Muhammed Anas, and Rajiv Arokia.The Indian team has also trained for the event as it needs a considerable amount of strategy and synchronization among the participating runners.The International OIympic Committee is looking to introduce more mixed events to its roster, such as swimming, table tennis and the triathlon.