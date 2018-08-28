English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Belt Up, the Mixed Relay Tonight is Like Nothing You've Seen Before!
India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will me making its continental debut today – the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.
Will Hima Das feature in the Indian mixed relay team tonight? (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
India will have the opportunity to add one more medal from track and medal at this Asian Games from an event that will be making its continental debut today – the Mixed 4x400m Relay that will feature two female and two male runners.
The event, which was approved by the IAAF earlier this year, will in fact be a part of the Tokyo Olympics as well. The rules remain the same as any ordinary relay, and the runners can be can be structured as per the team and the coach’s choice. So a team could follow a female-male-female-male order for its runners, or even female-female-male-male, if it so wished. The combination is totally up to the team, and does not have to be the same for all competing teams. And if it’s a male runner from one country and a female from another, who are fighting it out in the last leg, it could well be a Battle of the Sexes!
The discipline was tested at the Nitro Athletics, an innovative track and field meet, earlier this year, to attract fans. The experiment was successful with both the spectators and the athletes having enjoyed the experience.
India will be fielding a team, which actually has a great chance of bagging a medal. Qatar has strong male runners, while Bahrain’s strength is its women quarter milers. India’s combination for this evening’s mixed run is Hima Das, MR Poovamma, Muhammed Anas, and Rajiv Arokia.
The Indian team has also trained for the event as it needs a considerable amount of strategy and synchronization among the participating runners.
The International OIympic Committee is looking to introduce more mixed events to its roster, such as swimming, table tennis and the triathlon.
Also Watch
The event, which was approved by the IAAF earlier this year, will in fact be a part of the Tokyo Olympics as well. The rules remain the same as any ordinary relay, and the runners can be can be structured as per the team and the coach’s choice. So a team could follow a female-male-female-male order for its runners, or even female-female-male-male, if it so wished. The combination is totally up to the team, and does not have to be the same for all competing teams. And if it’s a male runner from one country and a female from another, who are fighting it out in the last leg, it could well be a Battle of the Sexes!
The discipline was tested at the Nitro Athletics, an innovative track and field meet, earlier this year, to attract fans. The experiment was successful with both the spectators and the athletes having enjoyed the experience.
India will be fielding a team, which actually has a great chance of bagging a medal. Qatar has strong male runners, while Bahrain’s strength is its women quarter milers. India’s combination for this evening’s mixed run is Hima Das, MR Poovamma, Muhammed Anas, and Rajiv Arokia.
Here's the MIXED RELAY team of #India for final tonight #AsianGames2018 #EnergyOfAsia— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 28, 2018
Md. Anas, MR Poovamma, #HimaDas, Arokia Rajiv#GoForGold #TeamIndiaAthletics@kapil857 @thefield_in @FISTOSPORTS @kaypeem @g_rajaraman @IExpressSports @IndiaSports @ioaindia pic.twitter.com/kcxBHD1EdT
The Indian team has also trained for the event as it needs a considerable amount of strategy and synchronization among the participating runners.
The International OIympic Committee is looking to introduce more mixed events to its roster, such as swimming, table tennis and the triathlon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...