1-min read

Asian Games: Chandela-Kumar Give India a Shot At Gold On Day 1, Bhaker-Verma Falter

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have given India a shot at Gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, after finishing second in the qualifications behind the pair from Korea.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 19, 2018, 10:35 AM IST
Asian Games: Chandela-Kumar Give India a Shot At Gold On Day 1, Bhaker-Verma Falter
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have given India a shot at Gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, after finishing second in the qualifications behind the pair from Korea.

The Indians shot 835.3 in comparison to the 836.7 from Korea’s Eunhea Jung and Hyeonjun Kim.

Final line up for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event (Image: Asian Games) Final line up for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event (Image: Asian Games)

The Mixed Team event is a newly added event after the team events were scrapped. Chandela and Kumar started well, never falling out of the top three even once, and in fact going on to be in the lead too at one point. However, the final series shots of 105.0 and 106.3 from the two shooters saw them finish in second spot.

The final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event is at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, in the other Mixed Team Event, the 10m Air Pistol qualification, India's Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to make into the medal rounds after they finished sixth with a total score of 759. Manu had a personal score of 378, while Abhishek had a score of 381.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
