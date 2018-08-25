GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Asian Games: Dipika, Joshna Lose in Semis, Settle for Bronze in Women's Singles Squash

Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Asian Games: Dipika, Joshna Lose in Semis, Settle for Bronze in Women's Singles Squash
Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.
Loading...
Jakarta: Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.

While Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the first semifinal, Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

In the first semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11). David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Joshna failed to match up to the level of her 19-year-old opponent, losing 1-3 (10-12 6-11 11-9 7-11).

Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off.

Saurav Ghosal is the lone Indian squash player remaining in the fray and will take on Hong Kong China's Au Chun Ming in the men's singles semifinals later in the day.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...