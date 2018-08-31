English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Eye Injury Ends Indian Vikas Krishan's Hopes of Second Boxing Gold
Injured Krishan Vikas pulled out of his Asian Games boxing semi-final Friday, a source within the team told AFP, denying him the chance of repeating his 2010 gold-winning performance.
Vikas Krishan. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Injured Krishan Vikas pulled out of his Asian Games boxing semi-final Friday, a source within the team told AFP, denying him the chance of repeating his 2010 gold-winning performance.
India's leading middleweight suffered a nasty cut just above his left eye after an accidental clash of heads in the first round of his quarter-final against China's Erbieke Tanglatihan on Wednesday.
He went on to win a split decision after being forced to box at distance to protect the wound but his withdrawal means he will have to settle for a bronze medal.
His eye was swelling badly by the end of the contest and almost completely shut when asked by AFP if there was enough time to get it fixed before Friday's semi-final.
"I really hope so," said Vikas, before disappearing for treatment.
But time has run out with the source adding that the boxing team's doctor had pronounced him unfit to fight against Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan, who receives a walkover to Saturday's final.
There the big-punching Kazakh will meet either Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines or Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan.
Vikas's quarter-final win meant he became the first Indian to win three Asian Games boxing medals, and will add the 2018 bronze to his gold of 2010 in Guangzhou and bronze four years ago in Incheon.
India's leading middleweight suffered a nasty cut just above his left eye after an accidental clash of heads in the first round of his quarter-final against China's Erbieke Tanglatihan on Wednesday.
He went on to win a split decision after being forced to box at distance to protect the wound but his withdrawal means he will have to settle for a bronze medal.
His eye was swelling badly by the end of the contest and almost completely shut when asked by AFP if there was enough time to get it fixed before Friday's semi-final.
"I really hope so," said Vikas, before disappearing for treatment.
But time has run out with the source adding that the boxing team's doctor had pronounced him unfit to fight against Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan, who receives a walkover to Saturday's final.
There the big-punching Kazakh will meet either Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines or Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan.
Vikas's quarter-final win meant he became the first Indian to win three Asian Games boxing medals, and will add the 2018 bronze to his gold of 2010 in Guangzhou and bronze four years ago in Incheon.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Remembering Michael Jackson on His 60th Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
A Blind Son And His Father Struggle To Get Back To Normalcy
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Remembering Michael Jackson on His 60th Birth Anniversary
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 A Blind Son And His Father Struggle To Get Back To Normalcy
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold Becomes First Bollywood Film to Release in Saudi Arabia; See Akshay Kumar's Tweet
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Varun Dhawan: Nepotism Exists, It's a Part of Our Industry and it's Not Good
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...