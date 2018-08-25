GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games: First Doping Case is Turkmenistan Wrestler Nazarov

Associated Press

Updated:August 25, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov (in red) after losing his bout against India's Sandeep Tomar
The first doping case of the Asian Games has been registered against a wrestler from Turkmenistan.

The Olympic Council of Asia issued a statement Friday saying Rustem Nazarov, who lost in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram division, was disqualified from the games after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide in a pre-games test.

The OCA says the 24-year-old Nazarov's urine test taken the day before the Asian Games opening ceremony showed the presence of furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent.

There were six doping cases at the last Asian Games held at Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

The 2018 edition, being co-hosted in Jakarta and Palembang, runs through September 2.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
