Asian Games: Gold Medallist Toor's Team Surprised at Punjab Government's Silence
The Punjab government's silence on prize money for its Asian Games medallists has left gold winning shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor "surprised".
Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates on the podium after receiving his gold medal for the men's shot put during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: AP)
Jakarta: The Punjab government's silence on prize money for its Asian Games medallists has left gold winning shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor "surprised".
The 23-year-old from Moga shattered the Asian Games record in Jakarta by hurling the iron ball to a record 20.75m.
"It is really surprising. Tejinder is so far the only gold medallist from Punjab at the Asian Games but nothing has been announced for him. Haryana, Delhi and Odisha governments were quick to acknowledge the performances of their state athletes," a source close to Toor said.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, though, had congratulated the burly athlete on twitter on August 25 after his performance.
"Double Congratulations to our Moga boy Tajinderpal Singh Toor for setting a new National Record in the Men's shot put throw event and winning the Gold Medal in #AsianGames2018. Proud of you!," the Punjab CM had tweeted.
Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had already announced that the state government will give Rs 3 crore to gold, Rs 1.5 crore to silver and Rs 75 lakhs to bronze medal winners.
"We'll give HPS (Haryana Police Services) or HCS (Haryana Civil Services) job to gold medallists and Class 1 government job to silver medallists," Vij had announced.
The Odisha government too had announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand, who blazed the track to win silver medals in women's 100m and 200m races.
The Tamil Nadu government had announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh for Rajiv Arokia, a member of India's silver medal winning 4x400 mixed relay team and Dharun Ayyasamy who won the silver medal in the 400 metre hurdles.
Besides, the Tamil Nadu government will also give Rs 20 lakh each to three table tennis players of the state, G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Anthony Amalraj for winning bronze medals.
Asked Toor's about Punjab government's silence, he simply said, "My job is to perform on the field and I am focused on that. It is up to authorities."
His coach MS Dhillon added, "Maybe they are waiting for him go back to Punjab."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
