English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Hiroto Inoue Wins Marathon Gold Medal in Sprint Finish
Hiroto Inoue has won the Asian Games marathon gold medal after a minor, late tangle with Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi as the pair sprinted together in the closing stages.
Hiroto Inoue has won the Asian Games marathon gold medal after a minor, late tangle with Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi as the pair sprinted together in the closing stages.
Loading...
Hiroto Inoue has won the Asian Games marathon gold medal after a minor, late tangle with Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi as the pair sprinted together in the closing stages.
The Japanese runner crossed in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds and held his arms out wide as he crossed the line less than a meter ahead of Elabassi, who was credited with the same time.
Dou Bujie of China was 26 seconds behind the leading pair to take bronze.
Inoue and Elabassi dueled for the lead over the last five kilometers Saturday morning in the Indonesian capital.
The pair entered the main stadium together and were shoulder-to-shoulder coming around the last curve of the athletics track. Elhassan attempted to surge inside Inoue's left shoulder in the inside lane with about 50 meters to go but collected the foot of his Japanese rival and lost his balance.
The race was held in hot, humid conditions despite the 6 a.m. start, and six of the 21 starters failed to finish the race.
At the 25-kilometer mark, Ser-od Bat-Ochir of Mongolia led in 1:24.11 but faded to finish fifth.
The win gave Japan the first gold medal of the athletics program. The track and field program kicks off Saturday, with competition in the decathlon during the day and the men's 100-meter heats on the night program.
Also Watch
The Japanese runner crossed in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds and held his arms out wide as he crossed the line less than a meter ahead of Elabassi, who was credited with the same time.
Dou Bujie of China was 26 seconds behind the leading pair to take bronze.
Inoue and Elabassi dueled for the lead over the last five kilometers Saturday morning in the Indonesian capital.
The pair entered the main stadium together and were shoulder-to-shoulder coming around the last curve of the athletics track. Elhassan attempted to surge inside Inoue's left shoulder in the inside lane with about 50 meters to go but collected the foot of his Japanese rival and lost his balance.
The race was held in hot, humid conditions despite the 6 a.m. start, and six of the 21 starters failed to finish the race.
At the 25-kilometer mark, Ser-od Bat-Ochir of Mongolia led in 1:24.11 but faded to finish fifth.
The win gave Japan the first gold medal of the athletics program. The track and field program kicks off Saturday, with competition in the decathlon during the day and the men's 100-meter heats on the night program.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alpha Movie Review: Give Wings to Your Imagination With This Must Watch Movie
- Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
- Big Bang Theory is Ending, Jim Parsons Pens Emotional Post, Read Here
- Time Magazine Releases Its First List of Top 100 Places in the World
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...