1-min read

Asian Games: India Cool In The Pool as Nataraj and Prakash Storm into the Final

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash kicked off India’s Asian Games campaign by reaching the final of the men’s 100m Backstroke and 200m Butterfly events respectively.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 19, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Srihari Nataraj
Nataraj, who had his first multi-disciplinary games outing at the Commonwealth Games this year, finished first in his heats this morning clocking 55.86s. His CWG timings were 56.71s in the heats and 56.65s in the semi-final.

Men's 100m backstroke final line-up (Image: Asian Games) Men's 100m backstroke final line-up (Image: Asian Games)

Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash clocked finished second in Heat 3 of the 200m Butterfly, clocking a superb 1:58:12. He was the third fastest swimmer of the day, and a definite medal contender going into the final

Men's 200m butterfly final line-up (Image: Asian Games) Men's 200m butterfly final line-up (Image: Asian Games)

Nataraj’s 100m Backstroke final is at 4.55 pm IST, while Prakash’s 200m Butterfly final is at 6.27 pm IST

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
