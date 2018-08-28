English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Indian Men and Women Fail to Get Past South Korea, Take Silver in Compound Archery
Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals on Tuesday.
Image: @Media_SAI
Jakarta: Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals on Tuesday.
It was a dramatic men's final in which the Indian team was a point ahead of the Koreans at the end of the regulation four sets.
But the celebrating defending champion side, comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, was in for a surprise when Korea managed to log a point on review.
One of the Korean team's 9s in final set was deemed a 10 on revision leaving the two teams tied at 229-229.
In the shoot-off, the Koreans managed one inner 10 (closest to bull's eye), a 10 and 9, compared to the two 10s and a 9 by the Indians, to walk away with the top honours.
Earlier, the Indian women's team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.
India were leading 59-57 after the first set before Korea won the second set 58-56.
The two teams were on even keel in the third set scoring 58 points each but India wilted under pressure losing 55-58 to end up second best.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
