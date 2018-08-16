English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
Billionaire tobacco tycoon Michael Bambang Hartono may not be the oldest competitor at the Asian Games, but he is the richest.
Billionaire tobacco tycoon Michael Bambang Hartono may not be the oldest competitor at the Asian Games, but he is the richest.
Loading...
Billionaire tobacco tycoon Michael Bambang Hartono may not be the oldest competitor at the Asian Games, but he is the richest.
The 78-year-old head of cigarette giant Djarum Group is set to represent host Indonesia on its bridge team at the world's second-biggest multi-sport event, which kicks off Saturday in Jakarta and co-host city Palembang.
Hartono was narrowly beaten in the age category by 81-year-old Malaysian bridge player Lee Hung Fong -- who is seven decades older than the youngest athlete, nine-year-old Indonesian skateboarder Aliqqa Novvery Kayyisa.
But unlike his octogenarian bridge rival, Hartono, along with brother Robert, has been named Indonesia's richest man by Forbes magazine which also ranked him the 75th wealthiest in the world.
Hartono is estimated to have a net worth of some $16.7 billion from his interests in tobacco, banking and communications.
Talk about business -- especially his tobacco fortune -- wasn't on the table when Hartono gave a rare media interview this week, however.
"I play bridge to keep my memory sharp. My other hobby is tai chi, which helps me stay focused," he told domestic news agency Antara.
Hartono -- who reportedly started playing bridge at age six -- was instrumental in convincing a sceptical Olympic Council of Asia to give the card game its first spot at the Asian Games.
"At first, the OCA declined to include bridge, as it appears to resemble gambling," he told Antara.
Hartono, who has competed several times in the World Bridge Championships, said he is shooting for gold at the Asian Games.
But he'll forego a 1.5 billion rupiah ($102,000) cash prize that the Indonesia's government gives top medallists.
"If I managed to win gold, I would donate the government's cash prize to the athletes training program," he said.
Indonesia is hosting some 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the August 18 to September 2 Games.
Also Watch
The 78-year-old head of cigarette giant Djarum Group is set to represent host Indonesia on its bridge team at the world's second-biggest multi-sport event, which kicks off Saturday in Jakarta and co-host city Palembang.
Hartono was narrowly beaten in the age category by 81-year-old Malaysian bridge player Lee Hung Fong -- who is seven decades older than the youngest athlete, nine-year-old Indonesian skateboarder Aliqqa Novvery Kayyisa.
But unlike his octogenarian bridge rival, Hartono, along with brother Robert, has been named Indonesia's richest man by Forbes magazine which also ranked him the 75th wealthiest in the world.
Hartono is estimated to have a net worth of some $16.7 billion from his interests in tobacco, banking and communications.
Talk about business -- especially his tobacco fortune -- wasn't on the table when Hartono gave a rare media interview this week, however.
"I play bridge to keep my memory sharp. My other hobby is tai chi, which helps me stay focused," he told domestic news agency Antara.
Hartono -- who reportedly started playing bridge at age six -- was instrumental in convincing a sceptical Olympic Council of Asia to give the card game its first spot at the Asian Games.
"At first, the OCA declined to include bridge, as it appears to resemble gambling," he told Antara.
Hartono, who has competed several times in the World Bridge Championships, said he is shooting for gold at the Asian Games.
But he'll forego a 1.5 billion rupiah ($102,000) cash prize that the Indonesia's government gives top medallists.
"If I managed to win gold, I would donate the government's cash prize to the athletes training program," he said.
Indonesia is hosting some 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the August 18 to September 2 Games.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
- John Abraham 'Extremely Disturbed' by Kerala Floods, Appeals for Donation to CM's Relief Fund
- A 4-Year-Old Indian Boy Had a 'Whistling Cough.' Here's What the Doctors Found.
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...