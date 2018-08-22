English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Injured Dipa Karmakar To Skip Team Final, Will Be Fit For Individual Final
Dipa Karmakar will not be competing in Wednesday’s Women’s Gymnastics Artistic Team Final owing to an injury on her right knee that she picked up during qualification training.
Dipa Karmakar. (Getty Images)
Coach BS Nandi said she’d injured her knee while landing during a practice session before qualification on Tuesday. Nandy said Karmakar was hesitant before competing in the apparatus finals.
India will be represented by Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak and Mandira Choudhury in the final.
On Tuesday, the Rio Olympics finalist failed to make it to the final of her event, the vault. She had finished in the top 8, but was behind compatriots Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy. Only two participants from one country can compete in the final.
Dipa, however, finished seventh in the qualifying for the beam balance. Her coach says a couple of days of rest should do good to the Agartala girl, and that she will be ready for her final on Friday.
A knee injury had kept Dipa out of action for close to two years after the Rio Olympics. She made her comeback recently with a gold at the World Challenge Cup. Dipa is still staying away from doing the dangerous Produnova as she wants to gain further strength in her lower body.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
