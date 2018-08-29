English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Irfan, Manish Get Disqualified in Race Walk; Khushbir Finishes Fourth
It was a bad day for Indian athletes in race walk as KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat were disqualified from their event while Khushbir Kaur ended fourth in the Asian Games on Wednesday.
Representative Image. (AFP Image)
It was a bad day for Indian athletes in race walk as KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat were disqualified from their event while Khushbir Kaur ended fourth in the Asian Games on Wednesday.
Both Irfan and Manish were disqualified from Men's 20km walk final in the 12KM mark for lost of contact which means the athletes are not walking but effectively running.
This performance capped off a poor year for Irfan at the multi-national event as he was earlier sent back home from 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast for breaching the needle policy.
Meanwhile, Khushbir — who was competing in the Women's 20Km Walk, finished fourth in the final with a timing of 1:35:24. Khushbir won the silver medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon but time, had to return home empty handed.
Meanwhile, Khushbir's compatriot Soumya Baby was disqualified from the final for loss of contact.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
