English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been handed the honour of being the Indian contingent's flag bearer at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. The announcement was made by Dr Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent in New Delhi on Friday.
Neeraj chopra. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been handed the honour of being the Indian contingent's flag bearer at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. The announcement was made by Dr Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent in New Delhi on Friday.
20-year-old Chopra's name has been doing the rounds for the position. The Panipat boy's career graph has only gone up ever since he won the Junior World Championship gold in 2016. Earlier this year, he set a national record at the Federation Cup in Patiala where he threw 85.94m. At the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, he bettered it with a throw of 86.47m. At the IAAF Diamond League in Doha, he threw a sensational 87.43m, shattering the national record and achieving his personal best in the process. He finished fourth in the competition.
In the build up to his first Asian Games, Chopra won a gold at the Savo Games in France. No Indian javelin thrower has won an Asian Games gold, and Chopra looks set to change that around. Former hockey captain Sardar Singh was India's flag bearer at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.
Also Watch
20-year-old Chopra's name has been doing the rounds for the position. The Panipat boy's career graph has only gone up ever since he won the Junior World Championship gold in 2016. Earlier this year, he set a national record at the Federation Cup in Patiala where he threw 85.94m. At the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, he bettered it with a throw of 86.47m. At the IAAF Diamond League in Doha, he threw a sensational 87.43m, shattering the national record and achieving his personal best in the process. He finished fourth in the competition.
In the build up to his first Asian Games, Chopra won a gold at the Savo Games in France. No Indian javelin thrower has won an Asian Games gold, and Chopra looks set to change that around. Former hockey captain Sardar Singh was India's flag bearer at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Song Chin Chin Chu Features Sonakshi Sinha as a Singer. Watch Video
- Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...