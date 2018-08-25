Asian Games: OCA Confirms Korea Complaint Against Chinese Swimmer

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has received a complaint from South Korea against a Chinese athlete for kicking swimmer Kim Hye-jin during training at the Asian Games, the governing body said on Saturday.The Korean Olympic and Sport Committee (KSOC) said Kim had accidentally hit the female Chinese swimmer while they were training in the pool on Thursday.The Chinese swimmer could not understand Kim’s apology and later kicked her at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Center, the KSOC said, prompting coaches from both sides to step in and separate them.OCA international director Vinod Tiwari declined to dwell on the incident in Friday's news conference but a spokesman confirmed receiving the complaint without elaborating on the procedure.The Chinese officials apologised at the scene and later at the athletes village but the KSOC decided to lodge a complaint against the swimmer."Assaults should not happen in sports," Korean chef de mission Kim Seong-jo told reporters on Friday."Even if there was an apology from the Chinese athlete, this incident should be investigated and proper actions should be made."