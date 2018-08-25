English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Asian Games: OCA Confirms Korea Complaint Against Chinese Swimmer
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has received a complaint from South Korea against a Chinese athlete for kicking swimmer Kim Hye-jin during training at the Asian Games, the governing body said on Saturday.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has received a complaint from South Korea against a Chinese athlete for kicking swimmer Kim Hye-jin during training at the Asian Games, the governing body said on Saturday.
Loading...
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has received a complaint from South Korea against a Chinese athlete for kicking swimmer Kim Hye-jin during training at the Asian Games, the governing body said on Saturday.
The Korean Olympic and Sport Committee (KSOC) said Kim had accidentally hit the female Chinese swimmer while they were training in the pool on Thursday.
The Chinese swimmer could not understand Kim’s apology and later kicked her at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Center, the KSOC said, prompting coaches from both sides to step in and separate them.
OCA international director Vinod Tiwari declined to dwell on the incident in Friday's news conference but a spokesman confirmed receiving the complaint without elaborating on the procedure.
The Chinese officials apologised at the scene and later at the athletes village but the KSOC decided to lodge a complaint against the swimmer.
"Assaults should not happen in sports," Korean chef de mission Kim Seong-jo told reporters on Friday.
"Even if there was an apology from the Chinese athlete, this incident should be investigated and proper actions should be made."
Also Watch
The Korean Olympic and Sport Committee (KSOC) said Kim had accidentally hit the female Chinese swimmer while they were training in the pool on Thursday.
The Chinese swimmer could not understand Kim’s apology and later kicked her at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Center, the KSOC said, prompting coaches from both sides to step in and separate them.
OCA international director Vinod Tiwari declined to dwell on the incident in Friday's news conference but a spokesman confirmed receiving the complaint without elaborating on the procedure.
The Chinese officials apologised at the scene and later at the athletes village but the KSOC decided to lodge a complaint against the swimmer.
"Assaults should not happen in sports," Korean chef de mission Kim Seong-jo told reporters on Friday.
"Even if there was an apology from the Chinese athlete, this incident should be investigated and proper actions should be made."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Sridevi’s Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Stun at Lakme Fashion Week. See Photos, Videos
- Alpha Movie Review: A Spectacular New Take on the Oldest Tale of a Boy and His Dog
- Suzuki Pips BMW to Become Most Profitable Car Manufacturer Globally, Maruti Largest Contributor
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...