Asian Games: Rani Rampal to be India's Flag-bearer in Closing Ceremony

It’s a matter of great pride for me to be the flag bearer of our contingent during the closing ceremony of Asian Games today. I would like to thank IOA @ioaindia @TheHockeyIndia for giving me this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/0NphaDCGd7 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 2, 2018

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was on Saturday selected as India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games."Rani will be the flag-bearer for tomorrow's ceremony," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra told PTI.Batra is also heading world hockey body, FIH.Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. Chopra went on to win the gold medal comfortably.Rani led India to a silver medal finish at the Asian Games on Friday. They made their first final in 20 years but ended up losing to Japan 1-2.The 23-year-old, who is coming back from an injury, was in tears after the final even though it was not such a bad result considering the team had got bronze four years ago at Incheon.Many of India's 550-plus athletes have gone back home after competition. The choice of the closing ceremony flag-bearer depends on the availability of the athletes.