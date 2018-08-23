English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asian Games: Unlocked Oar Gate Results in Dismal Race for Dattu Bhokanal
Ace Indian rower and a medal hopeful at the Asian Games, Dattu Bhokanal missed locking the oar gate of his boat at the start of his race. That resulted in his boat losing balance about 1000-1200m into the race.
Ace Indian rower and a medal hopeful at the Asian Games, Dattu Bhokanal missed locking the oar gate of his boat at the start of his race. That resulted in his boat losing balance about 1000-1200m into the race. Bhokanal had started off well and then fell behind everybody else. Reports suggest India's coaches are miffed, and understandably so given that locking the oar gate is what rowers have to do right at the start of the race.
Bhokanal finished last with a timing of 8:28:56. It is evident that something must have been horribly wrong, given that it's unlikely for Bhokanal to take more than 8 minutes to finish his race. It wasn't an injury, however, as was being speculated. Bhokanal's error is basic, and it won't be an easy situation to emerge out of.
Bhokanal had participated in the Rio Olympics, where he finished a creditable 13th. In the qualifications at the Asian Games, the Army rower had clocked 8:09:21 to come in second in his heats.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
